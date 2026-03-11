Reasons Why You Should Listen to The Giggly Squad Podcast in Your 20’s

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at LUM chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I have been an avid podcast listener for about two years now, but I only just discovered my new favorite podcast about a year ago. The Giggly Squad is a podcast hosted by Hannah Berner and Paige Desorbo, two women who were originally on Bravo’s popular reality television show, Summer House. These two are best friends, and they created Giggly Squad in 2020, where they discuss pop culture, fashion, mental health, and most importantly, laugh at themselves. I absolutely love this podcast, and here are some reasons why.

First off, the name of the podcast alone says it all. Funny story, this title actually originated from one of the guys on Summer House, Kyle Cooke, yelling at Hannah and Paige for laughing to themselves during a dinner. He called them “The Giggly Squad,” and the name just stuck ever since. I think that this is so hilarious and a way of regaining power from a stupid male comment.

Another reason I resonate with Hannah and Paige so much is that they are authentically themselves and unfiltered. They literally talk about whatever they want for an hour and give their honest insight on different situations. It is refreshing to listen to female influencers talk freely and feel comfortable showing themselves to the world. Adding to this, Hannah and Paige’s personalities are so different, which makes it even more fun to listen to them laugh together. Them interacting reminds me of how I talk to my best friend, and it is so comforting. Another reason I resonate with Hannah and Paige so much is that they are authentically themselves and unfiltered. They literally talk about whatever they want for an hour and give their honest insight on different situations. It is refreshing to listen to female influencers talk freely and feel comfortable showing themselves to the world. Adding to this, Hannah and Paige’s personalities are so different, which makes it even more fun to listen to them laugh together. Them interacting reminds me of how I talk to my best friend, and it is so comforting.

Above all, listening to Hannah and Paige is inspiring and reassuring as a 20-year-old woman. Although they are in their thirties, they give a lot of advice on being young, dating in your 20s, handling your mental health, and gaining self-confidence. I have definitely experienced the immaturity that comes with dating guys in your twenties, so hearing them chat about their experiences and relating to them is so validating. This is a struggle that they, along with millions of women, go through, so listening to them make light of it and be honest about their experiences feels good.

Here is the most recent episode if you want to take a listen!

The Giggly Squad podcast is available for listening on multiple platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, and YouTube. New episodes are released every Tuesday and Friday. So, while you’re finishing up work during your Spring semester, going for a Spring walk, or just chilling at home, press play and enjoy some giggles with Hannah and Paige!