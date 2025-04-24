The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Between early classes, extracurriculars, and late-night study sessions, cooking is the last thing a college student wants to do at the end of the day. But, eating out adds up fast and sometimes eating at the dining hall every day can get a bit bland. I decided to meal prep every week this past academic year. Every Sunday, I would spend a few hours in the kitchen making a different meal for each work week– here’s how it went.

The Pros

As we all know, college can get very busy very fast. It is so easy to get caught up in assignments or your involvement, that you forget to eat dinner and instead end up eating a mac and cheese cup at 11:30 p.m. When meal prepping, no matter how busy I was, I had a healthy and filling meal to eat at the end of the day. I always came home to an authentic meal, which helped me not only limit my constant snacking, but a 45-minute production– or a trek to the dining hall– into a five-minute prep time of plopping into the microwave.

Staying on top of your nutrition in college is a challenging task, and meal prepping allowed me to take in healthy meals every day, no matter how busy I was.

The Cons

As much as I wanted to romanticize my Sundays in the kitchen, reality hits hard and fast. Meal prepping takes up most of my Sunday– from grocery shopping in crowded stores, to prepping, to the clean up. When you have big assignments waiting for you at your desk, spending hours in the kitchen can sound a bit daunting.

College students aren’t millionaires either and groceries can get expensive. Buying protein, grains, and fruits every week can rack up a high bill that makes a swipe at a dining hall or a $10 pizza more appealing. Without the correct budgeting, grocery bills can add up fast and might not be accessible for all students.

Some Tips

Buy your veggies and bulk grains frozen– it saves money, and they taste the same.

Trader Joe’s is your best friend– check out their produce, frozen section, and salad kits for low-priced options!!

Check TikTok and Instagram for some inspiration.

Try new things and create variety to make sure you don’t get sick of the same meals.

Is It Worth It?

Meal prepping isn’t a one-size-fits-all experience. For some, it’s a lifesaver to avoid bland dining hall food and draining your bank account on takeout. For others, it’s just another hassle to add to your to-do list. Personally, meal prepping allowed for more structure and control in my life. If you have the motivation, patience, and interest, meal prepping might be for you. That doesn’t mean it is for everyone– College is hard enough, fuel yourself however you can, with whatever makes you feel best.