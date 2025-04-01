Loyola’s Chapter of PRSSA: Empowering Tomorrow’s PR Leaders Today

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at LUM chapter.

Ever since my first semester freshman year, I have been trying to find clubs and organizations on campus that I loved. I went to a lot of different club meetings, but I didn’t feel particularly interested in any of them. This year as a sophomore, I was lucky enough to have found PRSSA, also known as the Public Relations Student Society of America. PRSSA is an organization that provides valuable insight and resources to aspiring public relations professionals with a focus on career development. There are over 300 chapters throughout the United States at various universities. Specifically, Loyola’s chapter of PRSSA brings in professionals working in the communications field who share their experiences in the profession and give advice to any students who want to attend.

Eisa Abu-Sbaih is the 2024-2025 president of Loyola’s Chapter of PRSSA. Eisa is a senior at Loyola studying Communication and Media with a double specialization in Advertising and Public Relations and Digital Media. She also has two minors in Marketing and Writing. Eisa is extremely passionate about the communications field, and she brings her passion to her position as president.

“As a chapter, our main goal is to provide a space for communication students to learn more about the industry outside the classroom. We invite public relations and marketing professionals from all different kinds of industries to campus so that students can build their network and learn about new career opportunities,” Eisa explains.

PRSSA has changed Eisa’s career outlook going into graduation. She shares that before coming to Loyola, she did not know what public relations even was. PRSSA allowed her to discover the field and her passion for it.

Eisa shares, “Over the past two years on the executive board, I’ve met with so many industry professionals from all over the country and talked to so many students who want to do different things—crisis communications, entertainment PR, and more. As I line up to graduate and go into environmental and nonprofit communications, I can’t wait to see the next generation of PRSSA leaders grow into young professionals.”

PRSSA has allowed so many students to discover their love for public relations and what they can do with a degree in PR. Each club meeting is open to all Loyola students, regardless of major or class year. PRSSA has something for everyone, helping with valuable life skills such as communication, public speaking, collaboration, and networking. To find out when the next meeting is, you can check out @lumd_prssa on Instagram, or log on to The Bridge for more information.