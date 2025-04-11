How to Tackle Spring Cleaning 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at LUM chapter.

We have all heard of the term “spring cleaning”, right? It means to clean (a home or room) thoroughly. This task may seem daunting and just another annoying thing to add to our to-do list, however, it can be easy and super satisfying! I am not saying to scrub the ceilings or dust underneath the furniture, but just some tidying and organization is sure to get your mind clear and feel reset. So here is my guide for tips and tricks when wanting to start the new season with a cleaner, more organized space!

Make a Plan

Before you jump into things, walk around your space and access. What are things that are slowing you down in the morning or something that bugs you to look at? Break it down by room. For example, start in your bedroom. Maybe the sheets need to be washed off or your nightstand needs to be wiped down. Creating a checklist is great! Checking off the task will help you feel more accomplished.

Declutter First

Next is decluttering. It will be easier to clean when there are less things in front of you. Go through each room and ask yourself , “Do I really need/use this?” You can make a keep, donate, and throw away pile. You will immediately feel less stressed and be left with your necessary items.

Refresh your Closet!

Most spring cleanings are famous for closet organization. With the warmer weather, it is time to move out your winter gear and replace it with lighter clothing. Wipe out some shelves and drawers, refold some clothes, and donate some pieces too. If it hasn’t been worn in a year, you probably don’t need it.

Take it in Sections

Instead of trying to tackle your whole house or apartment in one day, focus on a room a day. This can help you stay focused and complete all tasks. Also, this will avoid burnout by taking it slowly. Start with the more difficult rooms then with smaller spaces.

Finish with a Reset

Once everything is clean and your checklist is complete, add something new! That could be a bouquet of flowers, a candle/plug in, or some spring decorations. Adding that final touch will end the project perfectly. Another idea could be rearranging your furniture! Moving a desk around or positioning your bed frame differently could make the place feel renewed.