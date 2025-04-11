Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
How to Tackle Spring Cleaning 

Talia Navarro
We have all heard of the term “spring cleaning”, right? It means to clean (a home or room) thoroughly. This task may seem daunting and just another annoying thing to add to our to-do list, however, it can be easy and super satisfying! I am not saying to scrub the ceilings or dust underneath the furniture, but just some tidying and organization is sure to get your mind clear and feel reset. So here is my guide for tips and tricks when wanting to start the new season with a cleaner, more organized space! 

  1. Make a Plan 

Before you jump into things, walk around your space and access. What are things that are slowing you down in the morning or something that bugs you to look at? Break it down by room. For example, start in your bedroom. Maybe the sheets need to be washed off or your nightstand needs to be wiped down. Creating a checklist is great! Checking off the task will help you feel more accomplished.  

  1. Declutter First 

Next is decluttering. It will be easier to clean when there are less things in front of you. Go through each room and ask yourself , “Do I really need/use this?”  You can make a keep, donate, and throw away pile. You will immediately feel less stressed and be left with your necessary items.  

  1. Refresh your Closet! 

Most spring cleanings are famous for closet organization. With the warmer weather, it is time to move out your winter gear and replace it with lighter clothing. Wipe out some shelves and drawers, refold some clothes, and donate some pieces too. If it hasn’t been worn in a year, you probably don’t need it.  

  1. Take it in Sections 

Instead of trying to tackle your whole house or apartment in one day, focus on a room a day. This can help you stay focused and complete all tasks. Also, this will avoid burnout by taking it slowly. Start with the more difficult rooms then with smaller spaces.  

  1. Finish with a Reset 

Once everything is clean and your checklist is complete, add something new! That could be a bouquet of flowers, a candle/plug in, or some spring decorations. Adding that final touch will end the project perfectly. Another idea could be rearranging your furniture! Moving a desk around or positioning your bed frame differently could make the place feel renewed.   

Talia Navarro is a sophomore at Loyola University of Maryland. She was born and raised in New Jersey. She attended Middletown High School South, the place where she found her interest in studying law. She took Business Ethics, Creative Writing, and Effective Oral Communication electives. At the end of her senior year in high school, she won three different awards for submitting writing entries. The pieces included topics of being a child of a first responder, growing up as a dancer, and her dream of becoming a lawyer. Her journaling fascination was sparked by her Dad at a young age. If she ever had a school paper, she would report straight to him. They would sit in the dining room for hours and work through her corrections and how to improve her skills. Whether it is a simplistic story about rescuing her dog or writing about the causes of World War II, he was able to excel. She still continues to aspire to have her father’s ability and reach his level of composing mastery. In her personal life, she has incorporated journaling into her everyday routine, to reflect on her gratitude and make affirmations to herself. She enjoys helping her friends and classmates edit their school papers. She does not have a professional background just yet, however, she hopes to build it soon! She loves to read books in her free time. Her favorite genres are fiction and romance, but recently she has found interest in thrillers. She enjoys exercising and staying active, whether that includes going for a walk outdoors or going to an instructed class. A guilty pleasure of Talia's is shopping. If you ever offer a shopping trip, just know her answer is yes! She also has a passion for hair and makeup. She is always watching tutorials and testing various makeup techniques. She loves to try out new hairstyles and find the best hair care products on the market.