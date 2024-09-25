This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at LUM chapter.

I never thought I’d be experiencing the first-day jitters as a senior. But I did, for two whole weeks. I was anxious about classes before they even started! I was feverishly checking my courses to see if my professors had uploaded the syllabi. So, imagine my disbelief when I come across Eli Rallo’s TikTok about how to have the best month ever in one easy step two days before the first day of classes. ‘How is it possible to have the best month when I am going to be so overwhelmed with classes and juggling two part time jobs’ I thought. I watched Eli’s video though because something in me told me I had to give it a shot. Spoiler alert: I followed Eli’s advice and let me tell you, September has been the best month I have had as a college student!

Grab your journal and let’s get to planning the best month ever!

(If you’re not the journaling type but want to still participate in this prompt, you can write your list on a sheet of paper and tape it to a wall in your dorm or on the fridge so you can have a daily reminder of what you committed yourself to.)

Eli says that she does a journaling exercise she calls ‘the 7 rule’ at the beginning of each month. This simple journal entry consists of three parts: word, intention, and the seven steps.

Word of the month

Choose a word that will guide you this month. This word can be anything from a word that gives you motivation, that grounds you, or comforts you. I chose the word: focus. This month I want to focus on my goals, my health, my family, and my hobbies. Here’s a few words I believe are great for words of the month: balance, joy, gratitude, wonder, challenge, dream, empower, grace, patience, mindfulness.

Intention of the month

What do you intend to do this month? Is there a major goal you want to reach or work towards? Is there an aspect of your life that you’d like to give attention to like friendship, academics, or health? I’m a glass half-empty type of person, so I intend to change my mindset and heart posture to one of gratefulness. This intention has helped me stay positive when things haven’t gone to plan this month.

The seven steps

Next, make a list counting down from seven. Fill in what you will do seven times, six times, five times… for the month. Eli says that these seven steps will help you form healthy habits, commit yourself to something you’ve always wanted to do, keep you accountable, and have something to look forward to.

Inspiration: Journaling prompts, recipes, books, social events, workout classes

Here’s my list for September: write (7) journal entries, write (6) gratitude letters, go to church each Sunday (5 Sundays this month), intentionally move my body (4) times each week, attend (3) social events unrelated to school, write (2) articles, read (1) book for fun

The seven steps are helping me stay accountable with my goals and to ensure I make time for friends and fun! May you have a joyful, spooky, fun-filled October!