The air is warmer, and the grass is greener, meaning it’s baseball season! The Major League Baseball (MLB) season kicks off on Thursday, March 27 with Opening Day, when every team plays. As an avid baseball fan (let’s go Yankees), I am so excited for the 2025 season to begin, but even if you are a casual fan or new to the sport, baseball has something for you. Here are a few ways to get ready for Opening Day and kick off the start of summer!

First, you of course need a cute Opening Day outfit. Even if baseball is not your thing, you are going to want to fit in with all the fans in your city. Here in Baltimore, there will be a wave of orange for the Orioles, so you can finally try out that orange top you don’t have any place to wear. I love to pair leggings with a light crop top and team jersey, with a cute baseball cap to complete the look! If you don’t own any team-specific gear, don’t fret. I recommend pairing some ripped jeans with a flowy top in your team’s color and make sure to check out the team store next time you attend a game!

To match the vibes of the day, make sure to go all in. Grab a hot dog and fries for lunch, lounge in the sun, and watch some baseball! On Opening Day, my family likes to try to guess which teams will win, what the scores will be, and who will hit the first home run of the season. These fun little games will keep it interesting, and the stigma of baseball being a boring sport will fly right out the window. I love to decorate my apartment with my team’s logo and have the games playing all day long.

For anyone who knows nothing about baseball but wants to learn more, here are some great places to start. I highly recommend following Caitlin Hendricks (@ caitlin_hendricks) on Instagram. As a Cubs fan based out of Chicago, she creates baseball content for the girlies where she explains how the game works and the latest MLB news with short, funny videos that are catered toward new viewers. In a male-dominated field, she is making baseball fun for girls and highlighting all the exciting parts of the game.

If you are looking for an in-depth breakdown of every game this season, check out Talkin’ Baseball, a podcast produced by Jomboy Media. Every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday they recap the games and talk about the latest news in the sport in a humorous yet informative way. These episodes are great to listen to while in the car or folding laundry to stay up to date on what is happening across the league.

Use some of these tips and tricks to have the most exciting and stylish Opening Day, and make sure to go to a game this season. Here in Baltimore, Camden Yards offers student discounts on Friday nights, so tickets are only $12. I hope you are as excited for the MLB season as I am!