Heat resistant makeup? It’s Easier Than it Sounds! 

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at LUM chapter.

Spring has officially sprung on the Loyola campus! And with spring arriving, that means the heat will be here before we know it. As a girl that wears makeup every single day, summer, winter, rain or shine, I’ve gotten pretty good at making sure that my look is durable and will last all day long. The last thing you want is to spend time on making sure your makeup looks perfect, just to step outside and have it all melt off within a few hours, so I have compiled a little list of products and hacks that I use to keep my face on all day long!

SUNSCREEN

I know that everyone on TikTok is always telling you to wear sunscreen and you are probably sick of it by now, but I’m going to tell you again! Wear your sunscreen! I personally do a light coat of Neutrogena clear face sunscreen under my moisturizer, and then when I’m finished with all my makeup, I do a light dusting of powder sunscreen. I use the Tarteguard Mineral Powder sunscreen as it leaves no white cast and doesn’t mess up my makeup. It is also very good for putting on your scalp to avoid that hairline sunburn. Future you will thank you for wearing sunscreen!

PRIMER

I used to not be a huge fan of primer, but as the months get warmer, I find that it helps my makeup last all day long without having any cracked or dry spots. It creates a moisturizing and smooth base for any products put on after, and it helps give that effortless glow finish, especially if you use a “glowy” primer. I personally really like the E.L.F. cosmetics power grip primer, as it doesn’t feel as sticky as other, more expensive primers. Plus, it keeps my makeup set all day long.

POWDER

As someone who HATES looking even the slightest bit sweaty when it gets over 70 degrees, powder has been a staple of my makeup routine for YEARS. My go to powder is the Covergirl Clean Fresh, as it has some color to it, but not enough to make you look cakey, no matter how much you apply. It’s really good for setting your makeup in place in the morning, and it’s great for on the go to touch up anything that may have melted off in the sun!

OIL ABSORBING SHEETS

This was one of my favorite products when I used to have bangs, but I still use them in the summer. As a girl with a very oily t-zone, I carry oil absorbing sheets around in my purse or backpack so I am always ready in case my face starts to look a bit oily. They also work for sweat, so I always recommend these for when you need a quick touch up! I use the ones from Clean and Clear, but I’ve tried most brands and they all work pretty much exactly the same!

SETTING SPRAY

Finally, I always love a good setting spray in the summer to really lock all of my makeup in. It just creates such a perfect, dewy finish without making it look like you have been sweating all day. I also always love to pretend to be a beauty influencer as I DOUSE my face in it, but it really does work. My go to is the Morphe Continuous setting spray, which has been a staple of my collection for years.

Happy Spring! Stay glowing:)