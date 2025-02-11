This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at LUM chapter.

With Valentine’s day right around the corner, us single ladies have to stay close in order to fend off the impending Instagram posts of cute couples surrounded by flowers and teddy bears. All throughout high school, my best friends and I did not have any boyfriends (much to our chagrin), and so we would always spend it together, enjoying a proper “Galentine’s” celebration together, not even thinking of potential suitors. Having spent so many years single, I have become quite the expert on Valentines with friends, and so, I figured I would share some tips and tricks I have picked up along the way with all my fellow single ladies!

Bake something!

Ok, I know that this one is basic, but things are “basic” because they are classic! Whether it be cookies, brownies, muffins or scones, baking is one of the best ways to spend time with your friends on Valentines Day. It even has its own reward once you finish; getting to taste your creation!

Have a picnic!

Now, this one is of course, weather permitting, but I always love a little picnic! Have each of your friends bring something, whether it be cheese, cookies, fresh fruit, or even a full dinner! If it is cold or rainy, you can always have an indoor picnic and sit on the floor on a blanket, cuddled up and watching a movie. (My personal movie of choice is Barbie in the 12 Dancing Princesses!)

Paint each other!

My friends and I used to do this fairly frequently when we were in high school, and it was always the funniest thing ever. Assign each girl to paint another one in whatever style they want, and then present it to them when you are done! If you or your friends are good artists, then you will get an amazing portrait, but I know for my friends and I, we would always get something that looked straight out of a Tim Burton movie, causing us to keel over in laughter.

Write each other love letters!

This one is my absolute favorite for getting into the Valentine’s day mood! Sit around with your friends, put on a trashy reality show or a silly movie and write each other letters telling one another how much you love and appreciate each other! It doesn’t have to be super serious, but it’s always nice to tell your friends that you love them, and hear the same!

Make bouquets!

As a girl who LOVES flowers, getting a bouquet is always my favorite thing in the world (even if I have to buy it myself). Head over to the grocery store and pick out some pretty flowers and string to tie them together, that way you can have something to remind you of your friends for a few days! Alternatively, go to Micheals or Hobby Lobby and get fake flowers made of plastic or yarn, that way the memories of Galentines with your friends can last forever!