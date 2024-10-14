Falling into Fitness: How Loyola Students Can Stay Active this Fall 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at LUM chapter.

As Fall is rolling in, the weather is getting cooler, and schoolwork is piling up. I know that around this time, the majority of college students are camped out at the library studying for midterms or watching Halloween movies on their couches. With that being said, sticking to an active lifestyle as seasonal routines shift can be difficult. There are so many ways that Loyola students can stay active in a fun way during Fall! Here are some quick and easy ways to get moving this season.

Outdoor walks

The brisk Fall weather makes for perfect walking weather! For Loyola students, Sherwood Gardens is only a 5-10 minute walk away. This is the perfect opportunity to get some steps in while also enjoying the beautiful scenery that the gardens have to offer. I personally love walking around the neighborhoods surrounding Loyola on a nice sunny day.

Group Fitness Classes

Loyola’s Fitness and Aquatic Center offers a variety of group fitness classes free of charge. All of the instructors are students, and they pick out upbeat playlists for everyone to enjoy. Some of the classes offered include spin classes, barre, and yoga. My personal favorite is the spin classes because I love the full-body workout!

Walking Around Campus

This may seem like a simple and obvious thing to do, but instead of taking the shuttle to the library or back to your dorm, try walking! The Loyola Evergreen campus is known for its beautiful scenery, and in the Fall, it is more radiant than ever. Even just taking a 20-minute walk around campus in the evening can boost your spirits.

Hiking

Many students don’t know this, but there are a variety of hiking trails right in Baltimore near Loyola’s campus. These include Gwynns Falls Trail, Jones Fall Trail, and Stony Run Park. These spots are no more than a few miles away from campus.

Loyola’s Fitness and Aquatic Center

The last and most obvious way to stay active this Fall is by visiting Loyola’s Fitness and Aquatic Center (aka the FAC!) The FAC offers strength training, cardio machines, as well as an indoor pool and track (plus all Loyola students get free membership!). In fact, the grand opening of the FAC’s new functional training area was on Oct. 10, which features a new space and different types of equipment for Loyola students to check out.

Staying active does not need to be boring. There are so many ways to get moving this Fall without any cost. Not only is staying fit important physically, but it also provides great relief during the stress that midterms bring. Even if you cannot do a full workout every day of the week, taking a short walk or doing something active for yourself can bring so many benefits to your life as a college student.