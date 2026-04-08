Everything You Need to Know About Olivia Rodrigo’s Upcoming Album 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at LUM chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Don’t freak out, but we finally have dates for Olivia Rodrigo’s new album, you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love, and her upcoming new single drop dead.

The last time we got new music from her, it was in 2024, and we were all singing along to the GUTS deluxe album. Olivia then finished her GUTS World Tour by playing festivals all over the globe, from Glastonbury to Lollapalooza. She traveled the world while dropping subtle hints about writing new music and making jokes about being “everywhere but that damn studio.”

Now, after some hidden messages on locks, cryptic voicemails, and quite literally watching paint dry, we know that Olivia’s third album you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love will be out June 12, 2026, and the lead single drop dead comes out even sooner on April 17th.

Olivia completely redid her Instagram for the announcement by removing all her old posts, changing her profile picture, and by posting the album cover and name by itself. She wrote, “no matter how hard I try to write love songs they always come out laced with a little melancholy. I am so proud of this record and I can’t wait for you to hear it.”

View this post on Instagram Instagram Album Announcement

Just a few days later, she posted four videos of herself hiding locks with messages about her single in New York (drop), Paris (dead), London (april), and Los Angeles (17th). Fans were able to find the locks, put the words together, and then get excited for a song that will be available in just over a week!

View this post on Instagram Instagram Single Announcement

The single cover is a side profile of her blowing a gum bubble, wearing a shirt with a loopy font spelling out drop dead. Many fans anticipated her third album to be a love album, possibly titled “luck” or “amor,” so it was surprising to learn this album would be a mix of love and sadness (and more than four letters long). The title drop dead seems to play off the idea of falling in love, possibly calling the process sudden and dangerous for your own heart.

To prepare emotionally for our Olivia Rodrigo summer, start listening to the you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love playlist created by LiviesHQ and posted on Olivia’s Spotify page under her artist’s picks.