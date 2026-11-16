This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at LUM chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Friendsgiving: “A celebration or meal shared among friends on or near Thanksgiving Day.” Since universities go on break for the holiday, having a Friendsgiving is a perfect way to eat some good food with your friends at school before parting. The common concern is having to cook, especially when living in a dorm or small apartment. I have put together a list of EASY and very few-ingredient recipes you can make! You could prepare everything yourself, host a potluck-style dinner where everyone brings a dish, or simply use this as inspiration for a normal dinner. These 7 ideas are traditional Thanksgiving foods, some with a twist, to keep the holiday spirit alive!

Turkey and Stuffing Meatballs

Let’s agree that making a turkey in the oven is way too much work and requires cooking skills that most of us do not have. However, it would be a crime not to have turkey at a Thanksgiving celebration, so this is a fun twist. Making meatballs with turkey AND stuffing is a great way to incorporate both infamous dishes into one! This recipe makes many meatballs, so you are sure to have enough for guests.

Mac and Cheese

I don’t know one person who would turn down a plate of mac and cheese. Just make a regular dish of pasta, the college special, and add some cheesy toppings! There is also the option of making a few batches of boxed mac and cheese…no one will know. Mac and cheese is a college staple, so it should definitely have its place at this table. You could also get fancy and add breadcrumbs or bacon bits, if you’re feeling up to it! Either way, you cannot go wrong with this dish.

Roasted Green Beans

Can’t forget the vegetables! You just need fresh or bagged green beans, some olive oil, and an oven. It cannot be simpler, or at least I think. They caramelize and get crispy; you may even forget they are good for you! 15 minutes and you are good to run out the door. If green beans are not your veggie of choice, you can switch them out for sweet potatoes, broccoli, squash, etc.

Cranberry Sauce

Another 3-ingredient dish that is inexpensive and quick! Who knew cooking could be this easy? The famous company, Ocean Spray, recently conducted a survey of more than 2,000 Americans and found 83% of respondents said they “believe it’s not even Thanksgiving without cranberry sauce” (Breedlove, 2023). So, be sure to include this sauce on your sign-up sheet. You can also finish your makeup while the berries cook and pop, even better.

Rolls with Cinnamon Honey Butter

It cannot be a Thanksgiving meal without a roll! Instead of starting from scratch with yeast, I recommend purchasing rolls- my personal favorite is the Hawaiian rolls. Cinnamon honey butter just screams fall (and Texas Roadhouse). You can even make extra to use for toast in the mornings! This butter is a simple and fun way to spice up your regular rolls.

Thanksgiving Dessert Board

To be honest, all desserts for this holiday are complicated and need a lot of ingredients. With charcuterie boards being all the trend, a dessert board seems to be perfect. Whether you decide to home-make the desserts or just purchase a few different kinds of cookies from the grocery store, this board has options for everyone. I always think bite-sized is the way to go on the sweets, since everyone is pretty full anyway. Brownies, leaf-shaped cookies, mini pumpkin pies, cupcakes- you name it!

Sparkling Apple Cider Mocktail

And why not top off this event with a mocktail?! The combination of sparkling apple cider, cranberry juice, and ginger beer sounds amazing. Adding an apple slice or cinnamon stick for garnish can add to the fall vibe. It’s seasonal and refreshing. If you are of age, you could even add a splash of your favorite fall liquor to create a cocktail. A perfect way to tie up this dinner with friends or family.