This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at LUM chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Finding gratitude in a world where it can feel like we are constantly given reasons to feel overwhelmed, divided, and discouraged.

As the Thanksgiving season approaches, we are constantly being reminded to be grateful and that the holiday is all about coming together, but what can this look like during a time when people feel increasingly disconnected from one another? During a climate where the news and social media are filled with conflict, uncertainty, and division, it’s easy to feel like everything is going wrong. It is important to remind ourselves that there is still goodness happening in our everyday lives, often in ways that never make the headlines but nonetheless deserve our attention.

Most of the things we recognize during this season include important people such as our own friends and families, jobs, or important milestones that happened throughout the year. We spend so much time being grateful for the big things in life that we often forget about the little things in everyday life that we are lucky to have. There is a long list of things that are overlooked that you can be especially grateful for this season and every day.

From everyday privileges like having a place to go home to, your favorite food, the ability and opportunity to disagree with someone and voice your opinion, receiving an education, or nature and its resources, to small everyday joys like putting on your headphones and listening to your favorite song after a long day, inside jokes, activities you enjoy like thrifting, or a conversation with your friend.

Some gentle reminders for this season: Remember the importance of kindness toward strangers; everyone is battling with things that are not always visible. Be thankful for people who often go unrecognized, whether it be the barista who hands you your coffee in the morning or the custodian who keeps your spaces clean.

Gratitude isn’t about having a perfect life; it’s about recognizing the good that exists in our imperfect one. Being grateful doesn’t mean ignoring the problems in the world or in our own lives; it simply means recognizing the good that still exists alongside them. Positive and negative things happen simultaneously, and just because life isn’t perfect doesn’t mean we shouldn’t be thankful.