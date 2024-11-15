A focus on Wellness during the Cold and Flu Season

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at LUM chapter.

*The tips written in this article do not come from a licensed practitioner or doctor.

*The tips written also don’t prohibit you from getting sick completely, they are just tips on how to decrease your chances of getting sick or tips to help you feel better.

*If sick and need actual treatment , consult your doctor – not this article.

As the leaves from trees are in the midst of falling and the cold season approaching, the cold and flu are also right around the corner. In this article, five tips are offered to help keep you safer from the cold and flu, or to help you recover from them.

Stay Hydrated

To be hydrated allows the body to wash away the toxins that have been sticking around for too long. Drinking water is crucial for many other reasons like helping you regulate your body temperature, improving everyday necessities like sleep and mood along with many other benefits. By staying hydrated, you are making it easier on your body to get rid of anything unwanted.

Rest Well

By getting enough rest not only helps you feel recharged but also helps you recharge your immune system. With important proteins being released throughout the body during sleep, this allows you to get better from being sick with the cold or flu. Resting is the perfect time for your body to focus its energy on fighting viruses.

Vitamins

Consuming vitamins is a great way to aid yourself when feeling sick. With the extra vitamins, you are able to resist viruses better as your immune system is better supported. So, make sure to eat vitamins if you’re feeling unwell!

Wear Appropriate Clothing for the Outside

Wearing the proper clothing for the chilly outdoors is a great way to keep yourself warm. By wearing the wrong type of clothing in the chilly outdoors will increase your likeliness in getting sick. Make sure to be prepared with a jacket, sweater, or something with long sleeves along with closed toe shoes.

Don’t Stay Out for Long when Cold Outside

Even with the appropriate clothing for the chilly outdoors, staying outside for a limited amount of time will also help decrease your chances in getting sick. Being outdoors doesn’t cause you to become sick but rather create the conditions for you to become sick in an easier way. Transmission of viruses is increased during the cold weather along with the potential for your immune system to weaken.

As Thanksgiving and Winter Break is nearing and traveling is increasing, chances of getting sick with the cold or flu due to the colder weather increases. Keeping the tips of staying hydrated, resting well, consuming vitamins, wearing the appropriate clothing, and staying outdoors for a limited amount of time in mind, you are able to decrease your chances of getting sick.