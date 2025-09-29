5 Tips to Adjust to Studying Abroad

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at LUM chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Studying abroad is an exciting opportunity to explore new cultures and travel the world, but that doesn’t mean it is stress-free. Currently, I am abroad in Copenhagen, Denmark for the fall semester. Planning trips, living independently, and taking classes in another country can be scary and confusing at times. Here are 5 ways to make your life abroad a little easier.

Research Grocery Stores & Foods

The most intimidating place to go when unfamiliar with a language and culture is the grocery store. Grocery stores in other countries will not carry everything you are familiar with, so I recommend taking time to walk down every aisle. Use google translate’s photo feature to identify foods you are unsure of, and research beforehand to find the right item. For example, in Denmark it is easy to confuse milk and yogurt because of their similar containers, so I found this guide to Danish dairy to help me.

Meal Plan & Prep

A great recipe for saving money abroad is to primarily cook for yourself and to go out occasionally. It can be difficult to transition from a dining hall plan to cooking on your own every day. Meal prepping at the beginning of the week will save you time and energy. Plan out two easy meals that can be reheated throughout the week for dinner and grab some basic sandwich and salad ingredients for lunches. Eating the same meals can get repetitive, so I like to search for new simple recipes on Pinterest using whatever is on sale that week.

Make a Detailed Budget

Living in a new city is expensive, especially when you are traveling on a student budget. I created a spreadsheet to track all my expenses, from pastries to plane tickets, so I have an idea of what I am spending each month. I broke down my total budget into categories like groceries, restaurants, snacks/drinks, in-Denmark travel, and out of country travel. Every two weeks, I check in to make sure I am on track in each category. It can be tedious to keep receipts and convert the local currency to US dollars, but logging my expenses every night has really helped me feel good about how much I am spending.

Take Solo Trips

One of the best ways to become comfortable in a new city is to explore its streets for yourself. Going on a solo walk around your neighborhood will help you find all the local spots to try. Soon enough, you will not need to use google maps to find your way home, and you can take friends to the hidden spots you find along the way. Do not be afraid to visit new safe parts of the city alone: go to the touristy spots and random food markets by yourself to experience your unique journey.

Create Weekend Itineraries

If you decide to travel to other cities for weekend trips, itineraries make everything easier. There is no need to schedule every minute of the day but having an idea of the things you want to do will maximize the time you have. I recently went to Berlin with a group of friends, and we got together beforehand to figure out what museums and restaurants we wanted to go to, and we planned a river cruise tour. We had these pillars of our weekend and then filled in the rest of our time with places we stumbled across in the moment.