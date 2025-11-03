5 Tips for Healthy Hair

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at LUM chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Using heat tools on your hair often will cause breakage, split ends, and overall damage. We all want to have the longest and healthiest hair possible, right?! As long as you start implementing these techniques and stay consistent, you are sure to see results.

Purchase a Scalp Massager

Not only is a scalp massager a great tool to remove product buildup from the root, but it also makes your life easier! When you’re lying in bed watching a show, grab the massager and circulate it for about 5 minutes. Also, while you are shampooing, use the tool to help emulsify the hair soap. This simple step will get blood flowing and exfoliate your scalp to promote hair growth.

Oil your Hair

Hair oiling is becoming increasingly popular, and there are numerous options available on the market. Pre-wash oiling is when you apply oil to the root of your hair and let it soak before washing. Rosemary oil is known to be the best at this step. While your hair is damp after the shower, I recommend running argan oil through the ends to nourish your ends, and after your heat styling to lock in the moisture. Olaplex, Moroccan Oil, Verb, and Mielle have some great products!

Get a Trim

Most hairdressers recommend trims every 3-6 months to cut off dead ends, prevent split ends, and minimize further damage. Trims also give more bounce and volume by taking the weight of a few inches off. It’s best to let go of those brittle, dry ends that are simply impossible to save. Start a new season with a new, bouncier look and some healthy hair.

Limit the Heat

I know it is difficult to go a day without straightening, curling, or blowing out our hair…but sometimes it must be done. A quick search online will find you ways to style your hair heatless, maybe with old-fashioned rollers or foam wraps. Simply lowering the heat from 375 degrees to 300 degrees could make a world of difference, or styling your hair twice a week instead of five times. Heatless hairstyles can assist with this transition. A side braid and claw clip look is just as cute while getting your hair away from your face!

Use Heat Protectant

For the times you are using your heat to style your hair, you should use a heat protectant. Think about it, we are putting 350 degrees on strands of hair, which is the temperature that you bake cookies in the oven. There are serums, oils, sprays, and dry sprays, so there is flexibility. Applying this shield will allow the hair to change form without being damaged. We put so much time, money, and effort into hair products, coloring treatments, and wash days; why make all of that go to waste with a hot metal tool?