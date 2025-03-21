This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at LUM chapter.

The air is getting warmer, the sun is shining brighter, and the trees are budding. This means only one thing…it is SPRING in Baltimore. There are so many fun things to do in Charm City. Let’s fill our weekends and enjoy this gorgeous weather with friends & fun!

Visit Sherwood Gardens

Sherwood Gardens is commonly known for its colorful and breathtaking tulips, 80,000 to be exact, and its beautiful neighborhood. It is right across from Loyola University and is a great walk from which to enjoy the weather. Bringing a blanket, some snacks, and a book is a great way to relax and get some vitamin D. Those vibrant flowers are sure to get you out of your winter slump!

Go to an Orioles Game

Baltimore is home to the O’s. Camden Yards is one of the greatest baseball stadiums ever. There are a lot of inexpensive tickets or if you’re looking to save, tailgating outside in your orange gear is great too! Who doesn’t want a hot dog and lemonade on a 75-degree day?! Camden Yards is also a short walk from the classic, Inner Harbor. After the ballgame, you could end your day exploring and enjoying the water view!

Check Out the Maryland Zoo

Visiting the Baltimore Zoo has been on my bucket list for a while. It is a great time to see some adorable animals before the overbearing summer heat. There are 1,500 animals from giraffes to penguins. The spring time is known as newborn season and you may see some mini animals. The Maryland Zoo also hosts some events for Easter and Earth Day!

Shop at The Baltimore Farmer’s Market

Starting on April 2nd, there will be a market every Sunday from 7 a.m.-12 p.m. You can find fresh produce, flowers, handmade crafts, and great food. You could get to know some local artists, farmers, and businesses. You could get some coffee and spend your morning browsing or go in the afternoon and have lunch there!

Attend a Festival

Maryland is known for its extensive list of festivals, from music to film to food. Many festivals can be found at the Inner Harbor, Fell’s Point, and Mount Vernon, which gives you a chance to explore the city while enjoying the event. You can discover new music artists and try some fun food. Springtime is the best time to visit festivals with comfortable temperatures and blooming scenery. So go on Google and choose a festival that fits your interests!