5 Simple Dishes for Your Galentine’s Day Menu 

Valentine’s Day is quickly approaching, meaning it is time to put on your favorite red outfit and celebrate friends at Galentine’s Day parties. Here are some tasty and easy dish ideas to bring to the table that will demonstrate your love through everyone’s favorite medium: food.

Caprese and Mozzarella Bites

Stay festive and fresh with this tasty appetizer that requires no baking and just a few ingredients. All you need is some Ritz Crackers, tomatoes, mozzarella, and balsamic glaze. Assemble by cutting the tomato into the size of your cracker, stack them, then take your mozzarella and cut out little heart shapes of the cheese to place on top. Finish with a light drizzle of balsamic glaze, and you will have a classy snack for all to enjoy!

Strawberry Fluff Dip

Tired of the same old chocolate-covered strawberries? Elevate this dish by bringing a few pretzel rods, cut strawberries, and some classic chocolate-covered strawberries to dip in this light and airy fluff. Whisk together a packet of instant strawberry pudding mix with some milk, let it set, then fold in some cream cheese until your dip looks like a perfect pink cloud. Serve chilled with your strawberries and pretzels for a fresh take on this classic Valentine’s Day treat.

Pizza Hearts and Roses

Looking for more than just a snack? Pizza hearts and roses are always delicious and are even more fun to make! For the pizza hearts, make it a group event by making personal pies. Shape your preferred dough (I recommend Pillsbury) into a heart, prebake for a few minutes, then add sauce, cheese, and toppings of choice, such as heart-shaped pepperoni. To make pizza roses, cut your dough into long strips to then add the sauce and cheese. Roll up your creations, pop them in a muffin tin, and bake until golden brown.

Pink Muddy Buddy

This recipe is perfect if you want to make a shareable dish that can be a mindless snack while catching up with everyone. Melt down some pink candy melts, coat Chex cereal, then shake up the chocolate-coated cereal with some powdered sugar in a gallon bag. Let it set for 30 minutes, then pour it into a bowl with red and pink M&Ms and some festive sprinkles!

DIY Cupcakes

Cupcakes are a tried-and-true classic, but do not feel limited to red velvet with cream cheese frosting and a little heart candy on top. Get creative by experimenting with different flavors and fillings. Try out a cherry-filled chocolate cupcake, whip your own strawberry buttercream, and push those artistic abilities to the limit because Galentine’s celebrations are not just for Pinterest-worthy photos; they are about having fun with friends and expressing your love.