Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
stack of books
stack of books
Photo by Kelly Arnold from Unsplash
Culture > Entertainment

5 Romantasy Duologies that *Need* to be on Your TBR List 

Kaitlyn Duca
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at LUM chapter.

Midterms are approaching, so what better way to procrastinate than fall into a new fantasy world. Sometimes starting a romantasy series can feel daunting, but duologies are the perfect solution. The second book is not just filler, and there is no third book that is somehow almost always double the size of the first two. Here are five romantasy duologies that are action packed with mystery, magic, and of course, romance.  

This Savage Song & Our Dark Duet by V.E. Schwab 

In this dark fantasy duet, Kate Harker and August Flynn come from opposite sides of a city overrun with monsters and will have to work together to live another day. As a human, all Kate wants is to make her dad proud and join the illegitimate family business of offering protection to humans from monsters for a steep price, whereas all August wants is to go unnoticed and blend in with the humans. Follow these two dynamic heroes as they navigate a divided city and its criminal underworld.  

Six of Crows & Crooked Kingdom by Leigh Bardugo 

Fans of the Shadow and Bone series can step back into the magical world of Grisha, or new readers can explore the dark and twisted streets of Ketterdam in this action-packed duology. A vengeful gang leader puts together a crew consisting of a spy, a sharpshooter, a heartrender, a runaway, and a thief to pull off an impossible heist. The elaborate schemes, twisted backstories, and slow-burn romances will leave you wanting more. Check out the Netflix series Shadow and Bone to see these characters come to life.  

Dance of Thieves & Vow of Thieves by Mary E. Pearson 

This romantasy series featuring one of the most well written enemies-to-lovers tropes, follows Kazi, a former street thief working for the queen’s elite guard, and Jase, the new leader of his family’s empire that plays outside the rules. When these two headstrong personalities are thrust together when they are both kidnapped, Kazi and Jase need to learn to trust each other on their adventure full of riddles, dry humor, and fantastical creatures. This duology is perfect for readers looking to escape into a reinvented world of magic and betrayal. 

These Violent Delights & Our Violent Ends by Chloe Gong 

In this Romeo and Juliet inspired series, Gong combines classic Shakespeare with monsters and mayhem. Set in 1920 Shanghai, Juliette Cai and Roma Montagov are the heir apparents of rival gangs, fighting for control over the city and their attraction to one another. When residents in Shanghai develop a sickness of madness reportedly caused by an unknown monster, the pair put down their guns and work together to save the city they each hope to run one day.  

Foul Lady Fortune & Foul Heart Huntsman by Chloe Gong 

Yes, this is yet another duology written by Chloe Gong, set five years after Our Violent Ends. Here, we follow two nationalist spies that are posing as a married couple to infiltrate foreign society to stop a terrorist attack with the threat of invasion from the Japanese Imperial Army looming. If that is not interesting enough, one of the spies is immortal and the other the son of high-society criminals. This series takes the trope of fake-dating to the next level as the spies start to unravel this action-packed mystery.  

Kaitlyn (she/her) is an undergraduate student at Loyola University Maryland, class of 2026. She is a communication and media major with specializations in journalism and advertising/public relations, with a minor in marketing. She is looking to further her career in the editing and publishing business, working with others to showcase their best work. Kaitlyn's interests range from self-care and wellness to numerous types of media. She is a member of the dance company on campus, exploring the styles of tap, jazz, lyrical, modern, ballet, and contemporary dance. You can also find her in the yoga studio or kayaking on the weekends to explore nature. Her interest in nail care knows no bounds, with her nails painted a different color every other week along with a new design, inspired by Pinterest of course. She is an avid reader, spanning genres of mystery, romance, and young adult. Cozying up with a good book and hot chocolate under a blanket is one of Kaitlyn's favorite pastimes. Her favorite musical artists are Taylor Swift, Maisie Peters, and Olivia Rodrigo. Additionally, she watches lots of comedy shows, Brooklyn 99 and New Girl being her favorites. Overall, Kaitlyn is a dedicated and passionate writer looking to resonate her thoughts and ideas with fellow female college students!