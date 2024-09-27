5 Places for New Students to Visit in Baltimore 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at LUM chapter.

Moving to a new city for college can be challenging for many first-year students who do not know what to expect. During my first year at Loyola, I was nervous and excited at the same time to explore Baltimore. Coming from a small suburban town in New Jersey, deciding where to go next in a city full of art, restaurants, and so much culture was difficult. Here are my top five places for new students in Baltimore to explore this semester.

Camden Yards

The Baltimore Orioles play at one of the most historic and beautiful ballparks in baseball. Even if you do not follow baseball, Camden Yards is a great place to go out with friends, enjoy the Baltimore skyline, and get ice cream in an adorable mini souvenir helmet. Student tickets are just $12 on Friday nights, so put together your cute orange and black outfit and get ready to chant “Let’s Go O’s!”

The National Aquarium

Located at the heart of the Inner Harbor, you can embrace your inner child at this nonprofit attraction that is consistently ranked among the top three aquariums in the nation. You can walk down the stairs surrounded by sharks and get lost among more than 17,000 animals. The aquarium also has a student discount of half-priced Friday nights.

Koco’s Pub

With so many amazing restaurants in Baltimore to choose from, Koco’s is one of my personal favorites. Here, you can try the famous Maryland crabcake all your relatives will be asking you about and snack on some old bay-seasoned wings (as a Baltimorean, old bay is part of your diet now). Located on Harford Rd, this classic spot has all the neighborhood charm you could ask for on a cute night out.

The Book Thing of Baltimore

The Book Thing is a pop-up store in Waverley open once a month where they give out free books-not a drill! Their mission is to put unwanted books into the hands of those who want them, so if you have books to donate or want to peruse for your next read, this is the perfect spot. This semester, they will be open Oct. 13, Nov. 9, and Dec. 15, as well as having special hours on Sept. 29 for the Baltimore Book Festival this year. Make sure to get there early!

Fell’s Point Farmer’s Market

Every Saturday morning the Fell’s Point Farmer’s Market is open for business, featuring local produce, baked goods, flowers, handmade items, and more. The Fell’s Point area has numerous restaurants, so I recommend having a relaxing Saturday by going to a nice brunch and then wandering the market stalls with friends for cute seasonal items and foods.

I hope this list inspires you to go out and explore your home for the next four years. I encourage you to do touristy things, find your favorite local gems, and take advantage of all the cultures and communities Baltimore surrounds us with!