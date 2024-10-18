Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at LUM chapter.

When the leaves fall, the air feels chilly, and everyone drinks pumpkin spice, which means it is time to relax and watch a good movie. We all know the classic Halloween or scary movies, but what about a fall movie?! I am not one for horror or creepiness on the screen…especially at night. These five movies will surely give you a boost of serotonin and a smile. So grab a pumpkin dessert or some cookies, a blanket, and sit back.  

Dead Poets Society 

Everyone loves Robin Williams. This is a sweet and classic high school movie. The scenery is beautiful and set in autumn. It is a captivating story about a group of boys at a strict private school and their kind teacher. This movie is great to watch on a cold evening.  

When Harry Met Sally 

This follows Harry and Sally, who debate whether being just friends is possible. Years later, they bump into each other, and viewers see a relationship develop. Fall in Central Park is unmatched. The foliage is perfect. Who doesn’t love a fall movie with some romance?! 

You’ve Got Mail 

This is another great romance movie in which two people meet online and email without realizing they have met in person before. It is fun and adorable. Also, it takes place in New York City. Can you guess my favorite city? 

Twilight 

The misty and overcast weather is also cozy. The story is interesting about Bella and her classmate Edward, who turns out to be a 108-year-old vampire. This is a different romance film than usual, but nonetheless, it is a must-see.  

The Twilight Saga Edward and Bella
Summit Entertainment
  1.     Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone 

A series involving magic, pumpkins, decorations, and feasts! You could watch one, or if you have a free weekend, watch them all. Hogwarts is such a cool setting. Maybe find a butterbeer recipe and have a fun beverage. Harry Potter is a great Halloween costume as well! 

