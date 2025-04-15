5 Holiday TV Show Episodes to Watch this Easter 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at LUM chapter.

Easter is just around the corner, meaning it is time for kids to enjoy chocolate bunnies and finding colorful eggs. And while I do still very much enjoy a chocolate bunny myself, there is another way to get in the Easter spirit: themed tv episodes. Easter episodes are a little harder to come by than some of the other holidays but bring just a much holiday cheer. Here are five episodes of your favorite shows from the past that you should watch this Easter for a fun and festive time.

Superstore: “Easter”

In this episode, we see how Easter plays out in a large department store. There are mysterious people in bunny costumes roaming the aisles as employees spy on each other using security cameras. The disastrous church play in this episode will have you laughing at first and then smiling at the sweet ending. It is perfect for anyone looking for a lighthearted take on the craziness of department stores whenever a holiday comes around.

Jane the Virgin: “Chapter 18”

This episode starts off with a sweet flashback to Jane’s Easter as a kid and then continues the festivities throughout the show. Her family is very dedicated to celebrating Easter, so we see her and Rafael navigate the hectic family dynamics, along with their relationship. This episode is a pretty emotional time in Jane and Rafael’s relationship, so it is a little more serious. The episode centers around faith and Jane having faith in herself and her relationships.

Modern Family: “I’m Going to Miss This”

Phil and Claire have an Easter celebration for the kids in their neighborhood, but quite a few things go wrong. Holidays with family are always a little chaotic, and this episode perfectly illustrates how things may not always go as planned. One of the Easter eggs is actually a snake egg, need I say more? This is perfect for when you want to laugh with the whole family and maybe get some Easter decoration ideas!

Total Drama: “Rapa Phooey!”

Yes, this is a kid’s show, but it will have you laughing and screaming at your tv on Easter day. The final four contestants go to Easter Island to compete in an egg hunt themed challenge, and chaos ensues. All the characters are manipulating and fighting with each other, but it takes you back to the rush of egg hunts as a kid. Before you know it, you will be so invested in this high stake search you won’t be able to look away.

Brooklyn 99: “Valloweaster”

The Halloween heists are classic Brooklyn 99 episodes to watch during spooky season, but this heist episode highlights easter as well. This mash-up covers a few holidays, but it made this list because the Easter heist is one of the best. Bunny costumes, jewels, and the crazy twists and turns will leave you laughing and questioning everything. It is the perfect episode to see how Easter stands out from the other holidays and puts a twist on the character’s heist plans.