5 Historical Fantasy Books to Escape into After Midterms 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at LUM chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Midterm season is a busy and stressful time for every student, so much so that we can neglect some of the simple joys that we have for ourselves. Here are some great historical fantasy books to dive into to give your brain a break from academics.

Divine Rivals by Rebecca Ross

Two rival journalists, Iris Winnow and Roman Kitt, attempt to navigate reporting on the war between Gods in their world. This moving story with many parallels to World War I follows the losses and loves one experiences during intense turmoil. Full of witty banter, gorgeous world-building, and magical love letters, this book has action on every page that draws you in and keeps you reading until the surprising ending.

These Violent Delights by Chloe Gong

Set in 1920s Shanghai, this Romeo and Juliet retelling combines the classic love story with rival city gangs and a mysterious sickness turning citizens mad. Juliette Cai and Roma Montagov must put aside their differences and work together to stop a monster threatening to tear their city apart. Dramatic flapper dresses and bell-shaped hats will transport you back to the roaring twenties, and if you are looking for more after this series, check out Foul Lady Fortune set in the same world in the 30s.

My Lady Jane by Cynthia Hand, Brodi Ashton, and Jodi Meadows

This humorous reimagining of the life of Lady Jane Grey, set in the early 1500s of England, will make you laugh, cry, and jump for joy every time you turn the page. Our main character, Jane, is married off to a man who is secretly an Ethian (someone who transforms into an animal) and finds herself on the throne of England. Follow along as she navigates love, magic, politics, and several assassination attempts.

The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue by V.E. Schwab

Starting in France in 1714, we follow the life of Addie LaRue, who lives as someone who can live forever but is never remembered by anyone she meets. Time jumping between her origin story, the present (2010s), and everywhere in between, you can perfectly imagine the period outfits with all the descriptive imagery throughout. When she meets a man who seems to remember her in a modern-day bookstore, everything changes, and Addie must confront her past. This book is a perfect standalone novel for readers looking for complex characters and their development.

Bury Our Bones in the Midnight Soil by V.E. Schwab

Jump into three different time periods and stories, all centered around women. Follow Maria in 1532, Santo Domingo de la Calzada, Spain, as she navigates the constraints society puts on women. Meet Charlotte in 1827 London, England, to learn about love alongside her. Feel for Alice in 2019 Boston, who is just trying to escape her past and get revenge. These stories weave together throughout the novel, immersing you into the lives of these strong and determined women.