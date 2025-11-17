5 Cookie Recipes You Need to Try This Holiday Season 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at LUM chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The holidays are upon us, and what better way to celebrate than with sweet treats! Cookies are great to bring over to your upcoming holiday parties and even more fun to bake. Really wow your family and friends this season by trying out some of these recipes that my family likes to use during this time of year.

This sweet recipe is a great way to elevate a basic chocolate chip cookie for the holidays. Add in some four-ingredient homemade toffee, and everyone will love these chewy delights. They are a cozy and warm hug that will melt in your mouth. Remember to underbake them slightly so they do not get too hard when they cool!

Sneak in a pop of color and flavor with these mini shortbread cookies. You can use your favorite jam in the center to be the star of the cookie. It is a more sophisticated option that is just as easy to make as another cookie. My favorite part is the sugar glaze you can make to put on top of the whole creation. You can create different designs when you drizzle it on as a finishing touch.

Everyone deserves to enjoy cookies this holiday season, and this gluten free option does not disappoint. They taste like mini versions of flourless chocolate cakes with gooey chocolate chips in the center. They are very rich and fudgy, so they are perfect for any chocolate lovers in the family. These cookies come out best if you cool the dough before baking.

These traditional Italian cookies will transport you guests back to grandma’s kitchen. They only use a few ingredients and are a great option if you do not want a cookie that is too sweet. They are chewy on the inside and crispy on the outside, creating the perfect bite. An extra sprinkling of powdered sugar on top will bring these to the next level.

You can never go wrong with the classic sugar cookie. Plus, you get the most creative freedom, so make sure to buy plenty of cookie icing and sprinkles to decorate. We like to use festive cookie cutter to make each cookie unique and have a big fun decorating party. You can use this recipe, or if you are crunched for time, get the Pillsbury premade sugar cookie dough to skip right to the decorating!