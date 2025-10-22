4 Ways to Romanticize Your Everyday Life 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at LUM chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Now that school, work, and activities are in full swing, life can feel pretty repetitive and boring. Maybe you’re counting down the days until the weekend or until a holiday for some time off, but why do that? Let’s make every day feel beautiful. It’s pretty simple because it is all about our mindset and perspective. These 5 steps are attainable (and realistic) to do in our busy day-to-day.

A Peaceful Morning

I know when our alarms go off, we jump out of bed and rush, rush, rush. What if we slowly sipped our coffee and put on our favorite playlist? You could light a candle or do a quick stretch (if time permits-of course). Doing some affirmations in the morning or journaling could make for a calm morning. There is no need to be “productive” as soon as you wake up; take the morning slow and enjoy this peaceful time before the day begins.

Dress Your Best to Feel Your Best

Surely we are all saving a new sweater or expensive perfume for a special occasion. Just wear it. Wearing hoop earrings or a fancy top will boost your confidence and make for a great day. Make it feel as if you are walking the red carpet. Express yourself!

Treat Yourself

I believe we need a treat every day. A reward for getting out of bed, tackling the day, getting some work done (hopefully), eating, and getting outdoors. Treating yourself can be as simple as painting your toenails while watching a movie or buying a Starbucks drink. You could take a bubble bath at night, then watch your favorite show. This can help you relax your mind and find joy in the little things. It can also help you accomplish a hard task and give you something to look forward to.

Commuting Can Be Fun

Whether you’re traveling to school or work on the bus, train, car, or by foot, it can be fun! Don’t make it background noise. Listening to a podcast or audiobook can distract your mind while teaching you new things and making you feel productive. Music, of course, is fun and can brighten your mood. You can find some old songs for nostalgia, jam to your favorites, or try out a new artist for something different. Switch your mindset, think of traffic as some alone time to relax, and be grateful you can commute and work/get an education!

The common thread between all of these is making simple routines intentional. Be intentional with your thoughts and choices. Find joy in all things, whether that’s the sunlight, strangers, a coffee, music, or fun shoes. Choose the things that will make you happy.