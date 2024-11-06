3 Baltimore Influencers You Need to Follow This Fall 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at LUM chapter.

If you’re ready to refresh your feed and find some local inspo this fall, these Baltimore influencers are your new best friends. From travel tips to wellness advice, each of these creators brings a unique Baltimore vibe that’s fun, authentic, and seriously inspiring. Get ready to fall in love with Baltimore all over again as you scroll through Annie’s city adventures, Cat’s slow-living grad school journey, Jackie’s fun nights out, and Maddie’s D.C. Day trip magic! These ladies are bringing all the energy and Baltimore cheer right to your feed—let’s get into it!

Annie Demczak: Better Than a Travel Guide

Annie is lovingly known as Baltimore’s biggest cheerleader! I came across her page when I saw her coverage on the Christmas Village in Baltimore (which opens November 23, 2024 BTW!) last year. She loves our city so much and it is so evident by how she gives back to Baltimore. Demczak and her following raised almost $800 to help the First Responders and 100% of merch proceeds were donated to the Key Bridge Response Fund, which supports the victims’ families of the Key Bridge collapse in March of this year. She is an amazing person who deserves more recognition for the work she is doing. She is better than a travel guide for sure!

Catherine Volcy: Wellness and Grad School Journey

Cat shares her life as a grad student at Towson University. Her videos are so soothing as she promotes wellness and the importance of having a balanced lifestyle. CBS Baltimore covered her last month in a segment titled, “What is slow living? Marylander describes trend that promotes mindfulness, mental health.” If you’re going to be pursing grad school like myself, following grad students is a great way to get a glimpse into how this new area of academia will be for us!

Jacqueline Lee: Unhinged & Hot

I vicariously live through Jackie’s videos. She is a Baltimore girl who knows how to have a fun time. I love to see her GRWMs to go out and how unapologetically funny she is. Oh, and did you know she also rides horses? She is Baltimore’s own Bella Hadid. In the video below, Jackie gives her Baltimore recommendations for food and places to have fun in Charm City.

@glutenfreejackie Just a few recs! Lmk if youd come party if i held a little holiday function ♬ original sound – Jacqueline Lee

Honorary Mention: Maddie Smith

Maddie Smith, also known as @onthemovewithmad, is an honorary mention because her content is mainly focused on D.C. travel tips. She is included because of Baltimore’s proximity to our nation’s capital. Smith gives you all the tips and tricks to have a fun weekend in D.C.. Her Out-n-Back series shows how you can travel to different states and have a blast all in a day. She inspired me to take a day trip to New Jersey over fall break (I lived 3 lives in a span of 14 hours– so so fun!).