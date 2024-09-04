Three K-Beauty Sunscreens You Need for Game Day

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

We’re just days away from our first home game in Tiger Stadium, and this Louisiana sun is no joke. No matter how much you want to work on your tan at the tailgates, sun damage is so 2008. I already know what you’re going to say: “Sunscreen is greasy,” “It’s so heavy,” or “It makes my makeup look awful!” The reality is that not all sunscreens are created equal, especially American sunscreens.

In the United States, sunscreen is classified as a drug, whereas in most parts of the world, it is regulated as a cosmeceutical. Because of this, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration requires years of testing on new UV-blocking filters, according to Dr. Rita Linkner, a board-certified dermatologist.

So unfortunately, we are reduced to a market of severely outdated sun protection with older and fewer ingredients that make the sunscreen a greasy, heavy, unpleasant texture. Korean sunscreens, on the other hand, have room to play around with new formulations and filters, giving the sunscreen its cosmetic elegance and luxurious feel.

In search of the best of the best, I tested out many K-beauty sunscreens this summer. In no particular order, here are my top 3 K-beauty sunscreens you need for tailgating to keep your skin from looking like you went to literal “Death Valley.”

*SPF indicates UVB protection (radiation responsible for skin cancer/sunburns)

*PA indicates UVA protection (radiation responsible for premature aging/wrinkles)

Beauty of Joseon Relief SUn: Rice + Probiotic SPF: 50+ PA: ++++ I can almost guarantee you’ve seen this sunscreen circulating TikTok. If you haven’t hopped on The Beauty of Joseon trend, you and your skin are really missing out. Aside from the awesome UVA/UVB protection you’re getting, the fermented rice and probiotics included in the formula contain skin-soothing properties to calm and nourish skin. I find that this sunscreen lays beautifully under makeup. It’s light enough to where it doesn’t disrupt my makeup, yet smoothing and silky enough to double as a primer. I also experienced no white cast with the application. There is also a stick formula of this sunscreen to make reapplication easier. Round Lab Birch jUice Moisturizing Sunscreen SPF: 50+ PA: ++++ Another TikTok favorite is the Round Lab Birch Juice Moisturizing Sunscreen. The texture is slightly thicker and creamier compared to The Beauty of Joseon Relief Sun, but it still glides evenly across the face. It is a more moisturizing sunscreen due to the birch juice extract, so I would recommend this for people on the drier side of skin types. That being said, I frequently reach for this as my daily sunscreen. I find it works well to soothe any dry, flaky skin the night after applying my retinoid. It leaves my skin feeling dewy and bouncy. I’m as pale as a ghost, but I could see this sunscreen leaving a minimal white cast on deeper skin tones due to the thicker texture. Isntree Purple protector onion Newpair sunscreen SPF: 40 PA: +++ Anyone who has tried K-beauty sunscreen raves about the Isntree Hyaluronic Acid Watery Sun Gel, but as an acne prone girly, I prefer its counterpart: the Isntree Purple Protector sunscreen. Don’t let the “onion” in the name throw you off; the product contains 5% onion extract to aid in blemish-prone skin, whether it’s active breakouts or acne scars. This sunscreen was collaboratively developed by Cassandra Bankson and Isntree, and it was formulated with acne-prone people in mind. So, while it leaves my skin dewy, it does not appear to be pore-clogging. Bonus: It’s purple! (Which is maybe why I am partial to it.) It plays well with makeup, and I also find that the purple pigment lightly color corrects the redness in my skin. However, it is slightly lower in terms of sun protection than the other two sunscreens, but it you are reapplying accordingly, this will not be a problem. Once you rub the sunscreen in completely, there is no purple hue or white cast.

Any of these sunscreens are worth checking out. The best part? They are almost always discounted on TikTok shop. It’s extremely important to take the health of our skin seriously and take preventative action as early as possible.

The CDC recommends two full fingers length of sunscreen per application and reapplying every two hours. Most importantly, the best sunscreen is the one you are most likely to use every day.

So, remember to reapply so your skin can gleaux!