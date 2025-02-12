The Pressure to Have It All Figured Out: Why It’s Okay to Not Have a Perfect Plan

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at LSU chapter.

College is marketed as the time when you’re supposed to figure out your entire future — your career, your relationships, where you want to live, and who you want to be. But what happens when you don’t have all the answers?

The pressure to have everything mapped out can feel overwhelming, especially when you see people around you securing dream jobs, getting engaged, or seeming like they have life figured out. But the truth? Most of us are still navigating the unknown, and that’s perfectly okay.

The expectation vs. reality of college

As soon as we step on campus, we’re told to pick a major, build a resume, and have a five-year plan. What if you change your mind? What if your dream job turns out to be different from what you imagined? Many students feel like they’re falling behind just because they don’t have a clear-cut path, but in reality, most of us are figuring things out as we go.

For me, I saw the options around me, but none of them sparked excitement. Nursing, dentistry, cosmetology — they were all choices that seemed like what I “should” be doing, but none felt right. So, I chose education. It seemed like a reliable option, and honestly, it was comfortable.

Coming from a family of teachers, education was something familiar, something I could count on. But sometimes, happiness comes from stepping out of that comfort zone. After some time, I realized that education wasn’t my passion, and I made the leap into sports administration. Even after switching majors, though, I still found myself at a crossroads, unsure of where I was headed. Finding a job in sports is all about experience and connections, two things I didn’t have. But the more I thought about it, the more I realized that if you really want something, you’ll work for it.

Embracing uncertainty as part of the journey

I won’t lie, it was overwhelming at first. The sports world seemed closed off to people like me — someone without a network or connections. I knew I wanted to make it work, though, and if you want something bad enough, you’ll work for it. So, I sought out internships that would give me a variety of experiences and perspectives, like a remote NIL internship with The Collective Engine (TCE), and an internship with Gridiron Football focusing on promoting high school athletes through articles, interviews, and an All-Star Bowl Game.

Those opportunities helped me see how much of the sports industry is interconnected and how there are so many different paths I could take. It wasn’t always easy, and there were moments when I questioned whether I was on the right track, but those experiences taught me something valuable: it’s okay to not know exactly where you want to end up, as long as you’re trying. Along the way, you learn what excites you, what you’re good at, and what areas might not be as interesting to you.

the value of gaining experience and exploring

It felt like a constant struggle to gain experience when I had no prior connections. It can feel frustrating to be told that you need experience, but not be given the chance to gain it. But through persistence and a willingness to learn, I realized that each internship and role I took gave me a little more clarity about what I wanted and didn’t want.

The work I’ve done with TCE and Gridiron Football opened my eyes to the different aspects of the sports industry — everything from NIL to promoting high school athletes from small schools — and I realized that these opportunities were helping me form my path, even if I couldn’t see the end goal yet.

In the process of trying new things, I began to notice patterns in what I enjoyed and where my strengths were. I also realized that life’s uncertainty isn’t a bad thing, it’s just part of the journey. The more I embraced it, the more I learned, and slowly but surely, I started to feel more confident in my direction.

practical ways to deal with the pressure

Focus on what excites you Instead of stressing over having a five-year plan, focus on what makes you excited. If something interests you, dive into it. Try new things Internships, clubs related to your interests or major, part-time jobs — they’re all new chances to discover your passions and expand your horizons. stop comparing yourself to others Everyone moves at their own pace. Your timeline doesn’t have to look like someone else’s. Success is different for everyone. trust that it will work out Even if you don’t have all the answers now, you’re gaining valuable experiences that will help guide you in the right direction. look for volunteer opportunities If you don’t have the right job yet, look for ways to get involved by volunteering. It may not always be glamorous, but the work you put in, no matter how small, can go a long way in helping you gain skills and experience. give everything 110% Whether the job is big or small, if you give it your best, employers will notice. If you show up, work hard, and give your all — even for something you might not be required to do — imagine how well you’ll do when an opportunity comes around that aligns perfectly with your passions.

Not having it all figured out doesn’t mean you’re failing, it means you’re learning. College is a time for exploration, mistakes, and redirection. The pressure to have a perfect plan is unrealistic, and the truth is, life rarely goes according to plan anyway. What matters most is that you keep moving forward, stay open to new possibilities, and trust that, in the end, you’ll end up exactly where you’re meant to be.