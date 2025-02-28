I Committed to LSU Without Ever Visiting the State of Louisiana. Here’s How It’s Going So Far

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at LSU chapter.

When I was deciding between the schools I got accepted into three years ago during my senior year of high school, something about those three letters surrounded by purple and gold was just calling my name.

It didn’t call my name enough to get me to Louisiana before paying the enrollment deposit, though.

If I’ve learned anything from my time in Baton Rouge, it’s that sometimes throwing yourself into something head first is the best way to go about making a change. Choosing LSU with no prior knowledge of or connection to the college or state of Louisiana was a strange decision, but one I’m grateful for three years later.

I continued to make decisions with little to no knowledge – my freshman year roommate proposed we live in South Hall, to which I had no objection. To be honest with you, I had no idea where the dorm was in relation to anything on campus … really, I had no idea where anything was on campus.

Despite the initial worries, LSU slowly but surely presented itself as the right place for me. I knew I needed a big school with several opportunities to get me out of my comfort zone, and coming here has provided me with just that.

WORKING AT LSU’S STUDENT NEWSPAPER, THE REVEILLE

When I committed to LSU, I was originally a digital advertising major. About two months into school, I changed my major to journalism.

As I was getting through my core major courses, I sought out opportunities for real writing experience – this is where the Reveille comes in. LSU’s student newspaper caught my eye the second I moved in during Welcome Week. I always picked one up on my way into my dorm, so of course it became my top option.

Although I was interested in writing, I can attribute my desire to work at the newspaper to my obsession with volleyball. I wanted to write about something that I cared about so deeply that I’d do anything to garner more coverage for it, even if it had to come from me.

So, I applied to sports. Unfortunately, it was full for the spring.

The beginning of February rolled around, though, and an email came through my inbox, explaining how a spot opened up and I could interview if I was still interested.

Of course I was still interested.

I eventually went on to join the Reveille’s sports section. Maybe it had something to do with my niche obsession with an underappreciated sport at LSU, but I wasn’t complaining. Getting this opportunity also got me interested in beach volleyball, which I honestly quite enjoy. So, thanks for that one, Reveille.

My three semesters with the sports section were great. I loved the people I met, from fellow reporters to athletes and coaches. I was ready for a change, though.



I told no one from the sports section that I intended on leaving after the spring semester in 2024. Honestly, I barely told anyone at the Reveille in general. Once you’re tied to a niche, it’s hard to separate from it without feeling like you’re making a huge mistake.

I was worried I was doing just that by seeking something other than sports. I didn’t have a clue what that would be, either. News was never going to be it for me, and I didn’t feel cut out for entertainment. Opinion isn’t the style of writing I enjoy much, and multimedia didn’t align with my goals.

This left me with digital, the team that curates the website, social media and app.

In high school, I liked content creation. I saw digital in the same perspective as that, so it piqued my interests pretty easily. Imagine my reaction when my editor-in-chief randomly mentioned in front of me how he needed to find someone who was interested in becoming the digital editor.

Editor? That definitely wasn’t a part of the plan. But much like I do for every important decision in my life, I jumped in head first.

I’m now in my second semester as the Reveille’s digital editor. It’s given me some of my best and worst moments with the newspaper, but I can’t say I’m not thankful for it all.

HELPING RELAUNCH HER CAMPUS AT LSU

It’s easy to share how Her Campus at LSU has benefited me. I’m getting to write such a personal piece right now because of it, which is more than enough for me.

It’s a different kind of feeling to work in a team completely made up of women. In my first meeting with the executive board, I remember taking a Snapchat picture of the Zoom to remember how it felt to be on a team of such hard-working women. It’s a feeling you can’t explain – you just feel the difference.

I also appreciate the many ways Her Campus challenges me to be a better writer, leader and person. There’s a ton of responsibility that comes with managing a team, and Her Campus was my first taste of that. I’ve learned plenty about who I am as a leader because of this role, and hopefully I’m better because of it. My team will have to attest to that.

Her Campus wouldn’t have returned to LSU without the urgency of our president and chapter correspondent, Kaylee. Don’t let it go unnoticed that my work wouldn’t even exist without her wanting to relaunch this chapter in the first place. I’m just lucky to be a part of it.

While I’m at it, it’s worth mentioning that there’s more people involved in making this chapter something I’m so proud to be a part of. Thanks to Kaylee, our social media director, Alayla, our events director, Max, and our treasurer, Caroline, Her Campus at LSU is the place to be.

REVIVING THE ASIAN STUDENT UNION AT LSU

I spent months talking with a good friend of mine about starting a club to support and uplift the Asian community on campus. Jhennesy and I are both Filipina and were looking to connect with more of LSU’s Asian population – then, @asu_lsu posted on Instagram. for the first time in years.

It was almost like all my prayers were being answered when we found out the club was accepting officer applications. I thought to myself, what a perfect opportunity that I’ve been yearning for my entire college career. So, I applied for and received a public relations position on the executive board.

It’s now been a semester and a half of me working with this group, and it’s definitely one of the best things that’s ever happened to me. I’ve posted about my appreciation for this organization more in depth on my photo dump account, but I’ll never skip out on the chance to show my love for ASU.

I’ve always struggled with my self identity. I once read a quote in a book that has stuck with me ever since, and it went something like this:

“And as any mixed-race person will tell you—to be half of two things is to be whole of nothing.” Gabrielle Zevin, Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow

Once I joined ASU and started to commit myself to learning more about different Asian cultures, I felt more at peace with who I am. I’ve always been proud of my culture, but ASU has definitely helped elevate that appreciation.

To those serving on the ASU executive board with me, I couldn’t explain enough how much this experience means to me. I may not show it all the time, but every single one of you has helped change my life.

I could go on about how these three experiences have shaped my overall development as a person. I’ll probably bore my kids with endless stories one day, and that’s something I’ll look forward to and cherish forever. I may have made a risky decision by committing to LSU with the little knowledge I had, but if I had the chance to go back, I’d make the same choice over and over again.