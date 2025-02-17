Flau’jae Johnson: The LSU Star Changing the Game On and Off the Court

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at LSU chapter.

Flau’jae Johnson isn’t just a standout athlete — she’s a trailblazer redefining what it means to be a star, all while being a college student.

As a key player for LSU women’s basketball, she’s helped lead the Tigers to national prominence, all while balancing a successful music career. From earning SEC Freshman of the Year honors to singing NIL deals that push the boundaries of college sports, Johnson is proving that athletes don’t have to fit into one box.

Johnson is breaking barriers in ways few can imagine. She has made waves both on the court and beyond it, as she manages to balance her dual-career as a basketball player and rapper. Johnson’s life represents a powerful example of how you can blend your passions and defy traditional expectations.

From dominating the SEC to changing the narrative around NIL deals, Johnson’s journey is reshaping the future for college athletes and artists alike.

from freshman standout to lsu’s go-to leader

Since stepping onto the court as a freshman, Johnson has been a game changer. Starting all 36 games in her first season, she averaged 11.0 points and 5.9 rebounds per game, playing a crucial role in LSU’s historic national championship run.

Her performance earned her SEC Freshman of the Year honors and set the stage for an even bigger impact in the seasons to come.

In the 2024-25 season, Johnson has elevated her game even higher. Averaging career-high numbers of 22.2 points, 6.0 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game, she ranks among the top scorers in Division I. Her ability to create plays, hit clutch shots and energize the team has solidified her as a key figure in LSU’s success.

a star in the music industry

Basketball isn’t Johnson’s only arena for success; since childhood, she’s been making waves in the music industry. Johnson gained national attention with appearances on The Rap Game and America’s Got Talent, where her raw talent and storytelling ability captivated audiences.

Now signed with Roc Nation, she continues to build her rap career while balancing the demands of college athletics. Her ability to juggle both passions not only sets her apart from other athletes but also serves as an inspiration for those who want to break boundaries and redefine success.

winning in the nil era

Johnson is also at the forefront of the NIL revolution in college sports. She recently signed a groundbreaking deal with Unrivaled, a new 3-on-3 women’s basketball league, giving her an equity stake and a major role in promotional content. This move highlights how today’s college athletes are no longer just players — they’re entrepreneurs and brand builders.

Her success in the NIL space proves that female athletes have tremendous marketability and influence. With high-profile endorsements and a growing personal brand, she’s paving the way for future athletes to maximize their opportunities both on and off the court.

More Than an Athlete

What makes Johnson truly special is her ability to inspire. Whether it’s through basketball, music or business, she is proof that passion and hard work can lead to success in multiple fields. She’s not just changing the game — she’s rewriting the rules.

As the 2024-25 season unfolds, Johnson continues to dominate in every space she enters, reminding the world that athletes don’t have to be defined by just one talent. Johnson is more than a basketball player, more than a rapper — she’s a movement.

A Personal Connection: Pursuing Multiple Passions

Johnson’s story isn’t just inspiring to athletes — it’s inspiring to anyone balancing multiple passions. Like her, I’ve realized that you don’t have to put your dreams in separate boxes. I’m pursuing a career in sports, but my love for music and personal interests are a huge part of who I am. I’ve always believed that you can work hard in multiple areas if you genuinely love what you do.

Just like Johnson has shown us, it’s okay to want it all. I aspire to work in sports, while also making time for the things I love, like creating music and spending time with people I care about.

In fact, I dream of moving to a place where I can blend both my career and hobbies seamlessly — a place like Nashville or a mountainous area like Colorado — where I can still be close to the sports world while pursuing my musical passion and connecting with new people.

Johnson’s journey reminds me that it’s not about choosing one path, it’s about finding a way to balance them and stay true to yourself. The key is being persistent, hard-working and believing in the possibility of combining your passions to create something uniquely your own. Just like she’s doing in her own extraordinary way, we can all find a way to make our passions work for us, no matter how many there are.