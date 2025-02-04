5 Things to Do for Yourself this Valentine’s Day

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at LSU chapter.

Valentine’s Day is the one day a year when everyone starts focusing on couples and romantic gestures. Don’t get me wrong, those are great things, but Valentine’s Day is also the perfect time to celebrate self-love, the most important relationship in life.

Whether you happen to be single, in a relationship, or somewhere in that gray area in between, here are five things to do for yourself this Valentine’s Day to prioritize your self-love.

Take yourself out

Taking yourself out for something you’ll enjoy is a great way to practice self-love. Whether it’s eating a meal at your favorite restaurant, catching a movie, or having a picnic, doing things alone can give a sense of empowerment by embracing your own company.

Have a self care night

Focusing on self-care is a direct pipeline to increasing self-love. Try taking a long, relaxing bubble bath, add a little extra to your skincare routine, or simply lounge in your comfiest clothes with a book or your favorite show to binge. Taking this time to show care for your body and mind can have you feeling refreshed.

Buy yourself a gift

As Miley Cyrus said a few times, “I can buy myself flowers!” Treat yourself to a bouquet or a sweet treat, and maybe even purchase something you have had your eye on for a while. Valentine’s Day is the perfect excuse to spoil yourself a little bit.

cut that screen time

Taking the time to unplug can be an act of self-care. Take a few hours or the whole day to step away from social media, turn Do Not Disturb on, and focus on being present in time.

Use the time to journal, read, or do something relaxing. I’ve recently started coloring in adult coloring books. I use this as a creative outlet that isn’t online.

try something new

Try shaking things up and taking a step out of your normal routine. Take a cooking class, try a new recipe, start a new workout, or try finding a creative outlet. I’ve recently been going through video tutorials on painting banners that I want to try out for my new creative outlet.

This Valentine’s Day, remember to do something for yourself to ensure you are practicing self-love. Taking a small extra step for yourself can make all the difference in your everyday life. If you decide to try one of these suggestions out, let us know on our Her Campus at LSU Instagram!