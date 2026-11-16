This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Longwood chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Today, it almost seems impossible to forge a real connection since it is everybody’s desire to approach romance in a lazy text message manner instead of treating it like the serious business that it should be. While it was once essential to sit down with a great book, it is now all about endless scrolling. What used to be about showing up is now all about swiping and text messaging.

The thing is that there are too many people who are interested in the fame of dating and willing to make no effort to build their relationships. We find ourselves in the eternal “What are you up to?” game with our Snapstreaks and messages sent late at night by people who just do not want to see us in person. You understand that it is much easier to stay on the phone and drag somebody along without putting in much effort but then you wonder why it is so hard to ask out for a date.

However, once you begin using dating apps in search of people that are interested in getting to know you, you come to the realization just how scary and deceiving these dating apps can be. Based on personal experience, dating apps have turned out to be a way to engage in a hookup culture disguised as romance. Meeting someone on the internet poses dangers by themselves, which gets even scarier after you realize just how much some men will say anything to get what they want.

A trap in online dating that I have encountered is the phrase “Long-Term- open to short” in a bio of a potential date. Men use the phrase “long-term partner- open to short” when creating their dating profile not because they are seeking commitment, loyalty, and emotional security in their relationships; rather, they use this phrase since they understand that women believe that men who use such phrases want something real from their relationships.

At the same time, if a man uses the phrase “something casual” in his dating profile, you must believe that he means it. As much as it might be difficult for you to accept the fact that a certain man has no intention of being committed, it is out of your hands since you cannot change what he is not willing to change.

So, be cautious of dating apps and instead put your energy into the people who consistently show up for you and put you first. Your worth is not defined by your relationship status. Surrounding yourself with good friends, the ones who are always in your corner and give you that exact same feeling of being seen and loved.