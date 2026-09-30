A College Girls Guide to Survive: Finding Your Fall Style

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Longwood chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Fall is encroaching, the weather is changing, and your wardrobe needs an update. Let’s talk clothing basics. It’s very easy to get intimidated when it comes to finding style. Personally, I never knew where to pull from; I wasn’t sure if I should style my wardrobe based on color scheme, my most favored aesthetic, or my pinterest board. I’m here to tell you how you can do all of the above and more, as long as you have a good foundation within your wardrobe. The three most important foundational pillars and the focal points in a good wardrobe are your colors & silhouettes, accessories/wearability/combinations, and lastly where you plan to shop.

Colors & silhouettes

The color scheme of your wardrobe is important to making your clothing aesthetic come to life. What your color scheme should be is totally dependent on preference. However, using the recurring colors from your Pinterest board ( or wherever you find outfit inspiration), your color palette based on your skin’s undertone, and following the in season fashion trends, are helpful guides to sway the direction of your clothing’s color palette this fall. Additionally, playing with your silhouettes allows you to understand and get comfortable with what looks good on your body type, and what connects with your specific style. You do not have to stay consistent with your clothing silhouette, but looking at your favorite pieces and how they look on you can help develop your opinion on the structures of your outfits. For instance, if you are on the shorter side (4’11-5’5)—specefically with a short torso— wearing low rise pants and an elongated top helps give the illusion that your are taller and proportional. Another tip that pertains more to your fall wardrobe, is coats/jackets. It is totally fine to prioritize comfort over fashion, however in the cooler months it’s normal to not want your coat to ruin your outfit and hide the silhouette it is supposed to give. A good brand that has aesthetic coats that are functional is the brand Liz Lisa. Liz Lisa can be a bit pricey, but good alternatives are ross and burlington coats. Ross and Burlington have really good gems—especially in the fall/winter department— and sometimes they have cute name brand fall coats,jackets, and sweaters.

Accessories/Wearability/Combinations

Coats are only one accessory, but let’s look at a bigger picture of your outfits/wardrobe. Accessories can easily and quickly elevate an outfit. Of course we know the “ultra” basic ones like belts, scarves, and hats, but most struggle to truly understand how they can build up an outfit, and overall grow their wardrobe. Belts can be very fashionable, you don’t always have to make a belt functional, you can use decorative belts that match your jewelry or the fur in your outfit. Not to mention, belts can be stackable/layered accessories, you can use them to accentuate your waist, and or make a clear division from the top half of your outfit from the bottom. Other fall “heavy hitter” accessories that are very in style are leg warmers, scrunch socks or ruffled socks, fleece skintone tights, boots, and lace underclothes (that’ll peak from under the main pieces to add that pop of soft feminine flare). Once you figure out what accessories work for you and your style, slowly incorporate these items to develop a taste for how you’d like to see them layered and show up in your outfits. A little goes a long way with accessories, you don’t have to have everything on at once, but playing around with them and getting a feel for what is wearable but stylish is a big step to finding your personal style, and how you can alternate throughout the seasons.

Now the question is, “where do you get all of this”? Similarly to everything else you can and should start small. As you grow you’ll find more and more places that will fit your budget and your style. For starters second-hand shops like thrift stores, consignment shops, online/digital marketplaces, pop-up shops, and flea markets, can really help you find out-of-the-box pieces —typically cheaper than regular retail stores— that’ll over time boost your wardrobe. If you enjoy name brand, these places also sell vintage pieces, which can stimulate and add to the aesthetic of your wardrobe. Don’t worry if you are only able to or prefer shopping locally or at retail stores. Retail stores offer great on-trend items, and can be really helpful to find those miscellaneous layered items. Overall, don’t be afraid to mix-and-match or take it slow. Growing your wardrobe for anyone is a process, especially because trends change, our opinions change, and of course the seasons and weather change and affect our clothing style as well. Fall is one of the best times to experiment with your clothes, since it’s a season where you can be cute and aesthetic, but also simple.