This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Leeds chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It’s a turbulent time for politics, both in America and worldwide. The US midterm elections will have a significant effect on policy and legislation in America, with consequences extending far beyond its borders. All eyes are on the country, waiting to see what the results could mean for international relations and trade.

So, what are the midterm elections?

The midterms take place halfway through a president’s four-year term. On 3 November, all 435 seats in the House of Representatives and 35 seats in the Senate were up for election. The House and the Senate make up America’s Congress, which is responsible for passing federal laws. This differs from the UK’s parliamentary system, where the government needs the support of a majority of MPs in the House of Commons.

A quick rundown on how laws are passed in the US…

Firstly, a bill is proposed in either the House or the Senate. Both chambers scrutinise, amend and vote on the bill, and both must approve the same version before it’s sent to the president’s desk to be signed into law. The president can veto a bill he disagrees with, but this can be overridden by Congress with a two-thirds majority of those voting in each chamber. Overriding a presidential veto is rare, but it has happened before. For example, Congress overrode Donald Trump’s veto of the 2021 National Defence Authorisation Act.

So why does it matter who sits in Congress?

It’s much harder to pass legislation under a divided government, when Congress is controlled by a different political party from the president’s, because the parties often disagree on policy. This can potentially lead to government shutdowns if Congress and the president fail to agree on funding before it runs out.

The results

The results came as a surprise to many across the world, with Democrats winning both the Senate and the House, which had previously been controlled by Republicans. There were significant Democratic gains in Texas, a longtime Republican stronghold, where the party won the governorship and a US Senate seat. Essentially, this complicates Trump’s agenda massively, as it will be much harder for him to get legislation through Congress.

The results suggest that many voters were dissatisfied with the current government and wanted a change. This is crucial when looking ahead to the next presidential election in 2028. If voters continue to favour the Democrats, America may have a Democratic president next. Midterm results are a possible indication of changing political sentiment, but they cannot reliably predict the 2028 presidential election results. This is why it’s still vital for Americans to continue voting for what they believe in.

Around 49% of eligible voters cast a ballot in November, according to preliminary estimates from the University of Florida’s report. That would make it the second-highest midterm turnout since 1914, behind only 2018. History has shown that in times of war and crisis, voter turnout increases as their apathy decreases. 11 million more citizens voted in 2026 than in 2022, proving that Americans are taking their political participation much more seriously. While dissatisfaction with the government could help to explain the higher turnout, other factors can influence voter behaviour, such as support for the Democrat candidates or concerns about local issues.

Editor: Ila Stephenson