THE RISE OF RELATABILITY AND THE FALL OF ‘THE INFLUENCER’

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Leeds chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

There’s a unique shift occurring on social media right now. A digression away from the flashy, ‘What I got for Christmas’ hauls and ‘New designer bag unboxings’ has occurred, creating a gap for a new kind of person to emerge on social media. Creators are posting content reflective of the ramblings of a private story between friends that appear to be taking over TikTok. Is it a trend? Or is there a deeper societal need for ‘normality’ in social media now?

The ‘Influencer’



It’s important to debunk this concept of the ‘influencer’; by definition, it refers to someone with an engaged following on social media who exhibits power to ‘influence’ their audience in views, behaviours, and purchases. This role inherently comes with a lot of pressure, and even the job title of ‘influencer’ implies that there is a duty to be persuasive and convincing. How are people ever going to seem authentic when they are paid and contractually obliged to talk about products?

Before companies latched onto these public figures, morphing them all into a branded mob of salespeople, social media was used mainly as a means of expression. Zoella went from posting blindfolded makeup challenges to selling £50 advent calendars. Things ramped up a notch very quickly, and the influencer world got progressively more inaccessible to the average person. The oversaturation of platforms such as YouTube, Instagram and TikTok being flooded with consumerist content is becoming monotonous and demoralising, allowing for the rise of relatability to come in.

The ‘Uninfluenced’

A new wave of people creating content with a more natural, unapologetic style has emerged.

For the first time in a long time, there are people posting to make friends, share opinions and not simply use social media as an indoctrinating tool. These are people not aiming to ‘influence’ others, but in fact, they are often disinfluencing with their realness and self-reflection. Where social media usually shows us the most unrealistic and out-of-touch people, deeming them as worthy of our time and attention, people are craving the intimacy of normality. This level of relatability exists in many forms: whether it’s someone documenting their job hunting experiences, or their dating fails, or their journey with their acne. People who appear imperfect and ‘uninfluenced’ by the norms that social media seeks to project are so refreshing in such a robotic society. People are finally realising that being yourself is the only niche you need, and as long as you are comfortable doing that, the individuals who relate to you will find you.

The Growth of Private Story Style Content

Relatability allows for likeability. It’s a simple formula. The unfiltered personality (and face) is in demand by a society that needs reassurance that this lifestyle we are bombarded with is not the norm. Life is not all sunshine and rainbows and Hello Fresh deals. Being bound to contracts and fearing public perceptions means that online ‘personality’ becomes superseded by their need to demonstrate a certain public image. This is so boring. Supposed influencers are scared to give their views on politics or talk about current affairs, because they don’t want controversy surrounding their perfect images. How can you be an influencer if you aren’t ‘influencing’ people on the things that matter in life? It is the people who are not scared to speak about their opinions, to call out wrongdoings in society, and who are creating an audience that connects more like friends than followers, that are thriving. Nobody wants a new car tour, and if you do, perhaps it is time to put that phone down and go touch grass, or read the news. Placing these people on a pedestal also places their lifestyle, morals and actions with them. It is not normal and never will be. We need more people who speak about everyday experiences and struggles, because that is how a true community is built.

Editor: Tamima Islam