LUUMT’S ‘The Band’ Review

Take That is making a comeback. From Robbie Williams’ new monkey-themed biopic to ‘Greatest Day’ opening the 2025 Best Picture winner, Anora, the ‘90s band are making their way back into the cultural sphere. To open second semester, LUU Musical Theatre and Backstage Society’ put on ‘The Band’, a lovely musical soundtracked entirely by Take That, that feels perfectly current.

The show opens with Rachel, a woman who takes us back to her teen years in 1990s Manchester to explain the impact that one band had on her life. We meet her best friend, Debbie, and her other friends, Heather, Claire and Zoe, a group of girls all equally obsessed with this same band. The five girls go to their concert, an event that feels, in the best way possible, like the Take That-themed episode of ‘Derry Girls’. Following the concert, the bus journey home contains a rendition of ‘Relight My Fire’ that was a personal highlight. Bethan Green as Debbie leads the song and sings her heart out, an outstanding performance that so strongly demonstrates the joyous soul of the character. She is a force to be reckoned with, and this makes Debbie’s subsequent death such an impactful twist. The four remaining girls’ friendship collapses when Debbie dies, and we are brought twenty-five years forward to watch them reunite for the first time in the present.

The titular band themselves, played by Aaron Collis, Danny Gordon-Boyd, Edie Gray, Jonah O’Sullivan and Sam Rooke, had infectious charisma as a group, but all got their moments to individually shine too. Throughout the show, they almost always lurk on stage, whether as the band themselves or as airport crew, bus passengers and statues. I really enjoyed this creative choice, as the ever-lingering presence of the band in Rachel’s past and present emphasised her lasting nostalgic obsession.

We see the four main girls as teens and adults, and each is costumed in a different colour to separate each from another, and as a visual reminder of each girl when their adult counterparts first appear. This was a lovely touch, but I found that each of the girls provided their characters with such wonderfully distinct personalities that it would have been easy to tell them apart regardless.

As is standard for all LUUMT productions I have seen so far, the musical talent is abundant. Act 1 concluded with ‘Let It Shine’, an absolutely joyous moment with glorious harmonies that fully gave me goosebumps. The ensemble are also incredibly talented – another favourite aspect of mine was the recurring moments when they began to sing ‘These Days’ to indicate the girls’ memories. The musical quality is sustained to the end, and a gorgeous, acoustic rendition of ‘Patience’ is led by Edie Gray in a touching wedding scene. The music influences the emotional tone of the show, as the girls’ feelings about their friendship, and their lasting grief for Debbie, is evoked through song throughout.

My experience watching ‘The Band’ was an excellent one. The show is heart-warming and hilarious, the cast are incredibly talented, and the ensemble, band and set design all combine to create a gorgeous show.