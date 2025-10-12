GYNAECOLOGICAL CANCERS: WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Leeds chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Can you name the 5 gynaecological cancers?

Chances are, you probably can’t and honestly, neither could I until I came across the Lady Garden Foundation. The Lady Garden Foundation (LGF) is a national women’s health charity, educating, empowering and breaking taboos around women’s gynaecological health.

This year I am proud to be an LGF Student Ambassador for the University of Leeds. This role is significant to me because I am a woman and therefore understanding my own gynaecological health and helping others understand theirs too is something I consider absolutely essential.

As LGF love to say: “Knowing your bits could save your life!” So, here’s the basic information we should all know:

The 5 gynae cancers are:

Womb / uterine

2. Ovarian

3. Cervical

4. Vaginal

5. Vulvar

And here’s how to spot them (Please note that these are the most common symptoms, however other symptoms can persist too. Please look on the Lady Garden Foundation website for more detailed info):

Womb/Uterus

Pain or discomfort in the lower abdomen

Pain during sex

Your womb is enlarged and feels swollen (although this will be something which your doctor will be able to see)

Ovarian:

Feeling bloated (having a swollen stomach)

Feeling full quickly and / or loss of appetite

Pain or discomfort in the lower stomach area and / or back

Needing to pass urine more often or more urgently

Changes in bowel habits

Constipation

Weight gain or weight loss

Unexplained or extreme tiredness

Cervical:

Bleeding from the vagina at times other than when you are having a period

Vaginal discharge that smells unpleasant

Discomfort or pain during sex.

Vaginal:

Bleeding in between periods or after menopause

Bleeding after sex

Vaginal discharge that smells or is blood stained

Pain during sexual intercourse

A lump or growth in the vagina that you or your doctor can feel

A vaginal itch that won’t go away

Vulva:

A lasting itch, pain or soreness and thickened, raised, red, white or dark patches on the skin of the vulva.

Open sore or growth visible on the skin

Burning pain when you pass urine

Vaginal discharge or bleeding

A mole on the vulva that changes shape or colour

Lump or swelling in the vulva

It’s important to understand that most women who experience symptoms like these do not have cancer. It’s about knowing YOUR normal, and if these symptoms are not your normal, please make sure to visit a doctor. I know talking about gynaecological issues can be scary, but I think we can all agree that getting a cancer diagnosis is much scarier. Knowing which cancers exist and how to spot them is the first and most crucial step. LGF preaches that “early diagnosis saves lives”.

It’s strange how we can talk about skincare routines, fitness, or even mental health so openly, but when it comes to gynaecological health, the conversation suddenly stops. There’s still a lot of embarrassment and awkwardness attached to words like ‘vulva’ and ‘vagina’ but the Lady Garden Foundation is trying to change that. They make these conversations feel normal, not shameful, because they should be normal.

Taking on this role has made me realise how many women ignore symptoms, or put off talking to a doctor because they feel embarrassed. I’ve definitely done the same, assuming something was ‘just normal’, or not wanting to make a fuss. Earlier this year, I was diagnosed with Lichen Sclerosus. Before this diagnosis, I had never even heard of this condition and didn’t think there was anything wrong with my gynaecological health. Lichen sclerosus is a long-term skin condition that causes thin, itchy, and sometimes painful patches. It’s helped me to understand how crucial awareness, education, and open conversation are in breaking down stigma. For me, being involved with the Lady Garden Foundation isn’t just about advocacy; it’s about empowerment; helping others feel seen, heard, and confident in seeking support for their own bodies.

The Lady Garden Foundation came to freshers fairs across the country this year to spread awareness and teach students about the importance of “knowing their bits”. As this year’s Student Ambassador for the University of Leeds, I will be hosting fundraising and awareness events throughout the year, with the aim of raising £500 for the women’s health charity. I’d love to see you there!

Additionally, if you’re interested in being an ambassador for 2026/27, just go to the LGF website (https://www.ladygardenfoundation.com/).

Any donations would be really REALLY appreciated – Here is my Justgiving page which goes directly to LGF! https://www.justgiving.com/page/maisymarks-lgf?utm_medium=FA&utm_source=CL

Editor: Gabby Caballero