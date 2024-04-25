Green Therapy: How Gardening Can Improve Your Life

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

My Mum has always loved gardening. I vividly remember watching her through the

window as a little girl. The small patch of grass where she would remain for days,

come rain or shine. And then, seemingly overnight, from the ground would spring

patches of delicate pink, shocks of scarlet or plumes of green. The once sparse yard

had become a nook of technicolour, around which was a constant thrum of wildlife

and excitement. As I got older, I began to help my Mum with the weeding, the raking,

and the planting. Such a simple and mundane act has turned into something that has

become essential to my well-being during the summer months.

Embracing slowness.

In a world where our need for instant gratification consumes us, it is safe to say that

most of us crave impulsivity, things which will satisfy us immediately. But you can’t

wrench flowers forcefully from the ground, willing them to bloom. You must wait.

Waiting may feel strange initially. With so much effort put into the process, it can be

disheartening not to see immediate rewards. Embracing the slowness, the journey of

the flower as it begins to slowly climb from the soil you patted down, is so rewarding.

The nurture you provided will give life to something beautiful; it really is a lovely

feeling. Applying this slowness to your own life can also be beneficial. Giving

yourself the time and the patience to grow at your own pace is vital to blooming into

your fullest, most vivid, and unapologetic self. Growth doesn’t happen overnight; it’s

the same for everything.

If you grow your own food, it’s going to taste better.

The best fruit and veg grow in the sunniest spots of the garden. Like us, they thrive

on warmth and light, becoming juicy and plump. Tomatoes are my favourite, despite

them having a longer growing season. I find it is always worth the wait when you sink

your teeth into a fully formed and delicious vegetable, which was once a tiny seed in

the palm of your hand. Since supermarket fruit and veg are riddled with harmful

pesticides and chemicals, there has never been a better time to grow your own fresh

fruit and veg. Being self-sufficient has soared in popularity, with countless internet

tutorials on growing food from what you buy. @simonakeroydgardenwriter is the

ULTIMATE garden influencer. He provides step-by-step tutorials on multiplying your

supermarket produce by planting it. Don’t forget the enormous financial impact this

will have, saving you loads of money on supermarket fruit and veg each year you

continue to produce your own.

Noticing the worms.

Okay, I understand your confusion: what do these squirmy, gelatinous creatures

have to offer for me? You’ve probably never even given these tiny beings a second

thought (after the initial shudders of disgust), but this is why coming across them

when gardening is so fascinating. You become exposed to not just the worms but the

worlds of other tiny creatures when unearthing some soil or peeking underneath a

leaf. A ladybird scuttling up the stem of an angelica, perhaps, or a caterpillar heaving

itself across a bottle-green leaf. I have often sat and wondered about these creatures

in the garden, these tiny things whose lives we will never fully comprehend.

Appreciating each one of these has become one of the most gratifying experiences

of my gardening journey, as I have noticed much of my androcentric perspective

decreasing with each new creature, I find appreciation for. By de-centring myself and

focusing on the minutiae of the garden, I find my everyday problems slipping into

insignificance.

Allowing your senses and curiosity to be consumed by the garden can be a very

meditative experience, as you are focused without distraction, surrounded by the

rustling of leaves and the simplicity of the soil, contrasted with the intricacy of the

flowers. Then, when it’s all finished, you can sit back with a Pimm’s and admire your

work. It’s the perfect summer activity.

Written by: Daisy Morrow

Edited by: Aimee Missen