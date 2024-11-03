The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As teenagers and young adults at university, we have many opportunities and

possibilities stretching out in front of us. There is so much to look forward to as we

become more independent and grow into our adult selves that our mortality is the last

thing on our minds.



October is Breast Cancer Awareness month, and as the Secretary for the Leeds Uni

Boob Team, representing the charity CoppaFeel!, I thought I would try to explain who

we are, what we do and why thinking about breast cancer is so important.



Kris Hallenga, one of the two founders of CoppaFeel!, was diagnosed with incurable

(stage 4/ secondary) breast cancer at the age of 23. She was motivated to start a

charity due to the lack of education young people receive about cancer. CoppaFeel!

exists to educate, encourage and empower young people to know their bodies and

stamp out late detection of breast cancer. With a wide range of free resources,

CoppaFeel! aims to equip young people with the tools and confidence to know their

bodies – and how to advocate for them.



Breast cancer has affected the people I love most in the world. I have lost people and

watched people I care about lose loved ones. Nothing can ever mend the total

heartbreak, but it has taught me that life is finite and beautiful and should be embraced

in every aspect. It’s shaped me to make the most of the opportunities around me and

the people I love and to put my world into perspective. Most importantly, it’s given me

the ability to make the most of every moment.



CoppaFeel!’s campaign to ‘Grab Life by the Boobs’ is one that I believe best

encapsulates CoppaFeel!’s attitude. As part of the Uni Boob Team at Leeds, we aim to

raise awareness through joy, positivity and a lot of glittery pink! We spread awareness

about an incredibly serious illness through amazing activities, socials, and fun so that as

many people as possible can encounter CoppaFeel!’s message. You might have worn

pink to a training session, taken a photo with our infamous watermelon boobs, or seen a

little more pink around campus. All of it is to get everyone on campus checking and

thinking about their chests and hopefully preventing or minimizing breast cancer at

Leeds as much as possible.



Getting to know your chest could save your life, so go on, cop a feel x

If you want to look at CoppaFeel!’s resources, you can find everything on their website

or check @ubtleeds on Instagram for all the events and collaborations that the Leeds

Uni Boob Team is running!

Written by: Bella Greenstock

Edited by: Aimee Missen