Three Solo Date Ideas

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Lasell chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Hanging out with friends is nice and all, but taking yourself on a date is just as good. Here are some ideas that I think are fun!

Go to a coffee shop

This is a classic; it’s cozy, warm, and you get to enjoy a beverage that you love! For me personally, a nice iced matcha latte will do me right here. I’m not a huge coffee lover, but matcha is just the way to go for me. I prefer it iced, but it’s also really good having it hot. Usually, I’d prefer to spend my time at a coffee shop doing homework, catching up on emails, or just using my time there as a way to get something done! Bringing headphones is a must, too; music makes everything a little bit better.

Pottery classes

What’s not to love about a good pottery class? It’s a good way to explore and get creative, it’s a nice way to put your mind at ease, and put yourself into a more calming environment. For me, I love arts and crafts, so this is perfect for me personally. I personally love the painting part of pottery. I am not the best at making the bowl or object itself, but it’s a good way to learn a new skill, as well as pick up a new hobby!

Self-care

Self-care can mean pretty much anything, whether it’s taking a bath, doing skincare, or even… taking yourself out to a spa! Spas are just a great way to relax, and for me, I’d take a spa any day of the week to release my own nerves. Not only are they great, but getting a massage is also very nice to get when you’re either overwhelmed or super stressed with other things. Just taking care of your body in some way, shape, or form is probably one of the best things you can do for yourself!