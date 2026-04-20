Spring Baking Inspo

Spring has officially begun! The weather is warmer, and short sleeves can officially be back in season. I love baking any time of the year, but spring is such a fun season to make some treats. From lemon to strawberry to classic chocolate, there’s a dessert for everyone this season! I compiled a list of recipes for some baking inspiration.
This recipe from Jelly Belly is adorable. I never thought of decorating the top of a cupcake with jelly beans, but now I want to try it! There are so many colors and flavor combinations out there to try; the possibilities are endless.
I couldn’t write a baking article without including a recipe from Ree Drummond! She’s one of my favorite Food Network hosts, and her lemon bars look delicious. If you’re a fan of the flavor of lemon, this is the recipe for yo
Easter may be over, but candy eggs are the perfect touch to these chocolatey brownies! These add a pop of color that sends them over the top. Another great idea would be to add M&M’s instead of eggs.
I love anything strawberry-flavored, and this mousse looks amazing! The lightness of the whipped cream and the deep red strawberry color make this look so appealing. It’s also a no-bake recipe, which saves a lot of time!
If you’re a coconut fan like me, this is a no-brainer. Macaroons are so easy to make, and can be made in abundance! This is perfect if you’re in the mood for a smaller, but hearty treat. This takes 25 minutes to make, so try this if you’re craving something quick.
All of these recipes look so delicious, and they definitely have me craving a sweet treat. Now to only figure out which one to start with!