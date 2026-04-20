Spring Baking Inspo

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Lasell chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Spring has officially begun! The weather is warmer, and short sleeves can officially be back in season. I love baking any time of the year, but spring is such a fun season to make some treats. From lemon to strawberry to classic chocolate, there’s a dessert for everyone this season! I compiled a list of recipes for some baking inspiration.

Spring Flower Cupcakes

This recipe from Jelly Belly is adorable. I never thought of decorating the top of a cupcake with jelly beans, but now I want to try it! There are so many colors and flavor combinations out there to try; the possibilities are endless.

Lemon Bars

I couldn’t write a baking article without including a recipe from Ree Drummond! She’s one of my favorite Food Network hosts, and her lemon bars look delicious. If you’re a fan of the flavor of lemon, this is the recipe for yo

Cadbury Egg Brownies

Easter may be over, but candy eggs are the perfect touch to these chocolatey brownies! These add a pop of color that sends them over the top. Another great idea would be to add M&M’s instead of eggs.

Strawberry Mousse

I love anything strawberry-flavored, and this mousse looks amazing! The lightness of the whipped cream and the deep red strawberry color make this look so appealing. It’s also a no-bake recipe, which saves a lot of time!

Coconut Macaroons

If you’re a coconut fan like me, this is a no-brainer. Macaroons are so easy to make, and can be made in abundance! This is perfect if you’re in the mood for a smaller, but hearty treat. This takes 25 minutes to make, so try this if you’re craving something quick.

All of these recipes look so delicious, and they definitely have me craving a sweet treat. Now to only figure out which one to start with!