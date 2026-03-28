My 2026 Concert Lineup So Far

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Lasell chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I wrote an article last year about my concert lineup for the first half of 2025. While it’s only March, I have plenty of concerts lined up for this year. I have not one, but two Dancing With The Stars events this year. In addition, I already saw one band I’d never seen before, and a second as well, in a few months!

Jan. 25 – Dancing With The Stars Live 2026

I can’t believe it’s been two months since the day I walked in a blizzard to and from the Dancing With The Stars 2026 tour. Yes, you read that right. Regardless, it was worth it. I love watching the touring cast do what they love most every winter, blizzard or not. This particular tour was so much fun! The dances were spectacular, and I loved every second. Boston’s stop had Danielle Fishel as its guest host, and she killed it.

Feb. 21 – Lauren Spencer-Smith: The Art of Being A Mess Tour

I last saw Lauren in 2023, so it was a treat to hear that she would be touring again! This time, she came to the House of Blues in support of her most recent album. Her opener was Sadie Jean, whom I knew from one song prior. However, she did an amazing job, and I definitely want to listen to her more! Lauren’s set was amazing! She had a stacked setlist, including some songs that I hadn’t heard before the album’s deluxe edition.

Mar. 6 – Rainbow Kitten Surprise: Bones Tour

I had the pleasure of seeing Rainbow Kitten Surprise for the first time at MGM Fenway this month. I got into them recently after their newest album came out. However, I knew their song It’s Called: Freefall for some time because of its trending on TikTok. The band puts on a great show! Each song was great, and they even did an acoustic set halfway through.

Apr. 15 – Brice and Wen Present: Survivor 50 Tour

I’m so excited to attend my fourth Brice and Wen Present watch party soon! Survivor 50 has already been an incredible season, and I bet the watch party is going to be electric. The watch party will be at the Game On bar near Fenway. I love the food there, which makes it even more fun!

Jun. 17 – Bleachers: Bleachers Forever Tour

Somehow, we survived the Ticketmaster war and are going to see Bleachers in June at MGM Fenway! My family and I are all big fans. From hearing different live albums they’ve done, their live show is going to be amazing. It’s going to be surreal to see Jack Antonoff live and in person, and I can’t wait to listen to their new album coming soon!

Jul. 12 – Madison Beer: Locket Tour

Madison is one of my favorite singers, and I can’t wait to see her live again at MGM Fenway! Her newest album is on repeat for me, and I can’t wait to hear those songs live. I’m going with my dad, but I’m in a Boston Locket tour group chat online and hope to meet up with some people afterwards!

Jul. 31 – Aug. 2 – DWTS Con

This one is the main event. In July, I will be flying to Palm Springs to attend the first-ever Dancing With The Stars convention! I’m so excited for so many different reasons. I got VIP, so I will get to meet some of the cast. Further, I have some online friends who are also making the trip, and I can’t wait to meet them in person! It’s going to be one of the most memorable weekends ever.

I’m so excited for all these shows, and potentially others if they come up! I’d say 2026 has already been a stacked year for me, concerts-wise.