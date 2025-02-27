The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Lasell chapter.

It should come as no surprise that I’m a big fan of pop culture. After going to my first music concert three years ago (unless you count seeing Dancing With The Stars live every year since I was 14), I fell in love with the surreal feeling of seeing my favorite artists in person. From then on, I’ve attended a few concerts per year. Here is my concert lineup for the first half of the year!

Jan. 16 – Dancing With The Stars Live 2025

As I mentioned above, it’s been a tradition of mine to see Dancing With The Stars live every year. I’ve been going for eight tours now and every show is pure magic – this year was no different. Watching the pro dancers do what they do best in person never gets old. I also had olympian Stephen Nedoroscik at my show, which added to the joy it brought!

Feb. 20 – Nessa Barrett: Aftercare Tour

My first actual music concert of the year was Nessa Barrett’s tour. I last saw her live two years ago, and I was so excited to see her live once again. The setlist consisted mostly of the songs from her new album Aftercare, and it was a spectacle. She brought the energy, and plenty of strobe lights! I’ve always loved Nessa, and that night was so memorable.

Feb. 22 – Father John Misty: Mahashmashana Tour

Most recently, I got to see Father John Misty live for the first time. My dad brought me, and boy am I SO glad he did. We were fans of his most recent album, Mahashmashana, but after the show, we became bigger fans of his. Hearing the title track live was life changing. “Yes, it is” worth going to an FJM concert!

May 7 – Alex Warren: Cheaper Than Therapy Tour

After missing Alex Warren’s You’ll Be Alright Kid tour in 2024, I knew I had to get tickets to his next tour. Coincidentally, his Boston stop is on my birthday! It was a sign. I’m excited to spend a part of my birthday with him, and finally see him live for the first time!

May 14 – Brice and Wen Present: Survivor 48 Tour

After attending the Brice and Wen Present tour for Survivor 47, I knew I wanted to go back right when they announced the dates for Survivor 48. This year, they’re coming to Boston for the second to last episode of the season! I can’t wait to see which reality stars will be appearing this time, and to repeat one of my most memorable nights.

May 24 – Boston Calling Day 2

I didn’t think I’d end up going to Boston Calling last year, let alone going for a second year in a row. However, last year was such a magical experience that I’ll never forget. After seeing that Avril Lavigne and Fall Out Boy would be coming to Boston for day two, we had to get tickets. We have VIP again (the GA crowds are a lot for me to deal with so thank goodness, haha), and I know it’s going to be just as memorable and fun as last year’s concert!