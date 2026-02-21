Fun Gift Ideas For Valentine’s Day

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Lasell chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Valentines day gift basket

This one is self-explanatory. Who doesn’t love a good basket? This can either be for your partner(s) or your friends! I personally love it when someone hands me a basket full of goodies. Plus, I can use the basket for my own personal use as well, so that nothing is going to waste! You could add candy, candles, jewelry, gift cards, perfumes, or other scented items, and other interesting items.

For me, I’d select a cute basket and decorate it, then I’d definitely add the person’s favorite candy, and some of the things that they like, which could be Legos, collectables like Pokémon cards, or fun blindboxes, some hand-made things to get crafty, and all that fun jazz.

Fun bouquets

Bouquets don’t just have to be presented in flowers; they could also be filled with plushies, candy, jewelry, and something hand-made like crochet flowers or paper flowers! Nothing beats a good bouquet full of fun goodies, and it’s a good craft to get creative with!

These bouquet ideas are a great way to be creative and original!

Heart-shaped box ideas

Usually, the heart-shaped boxes are filled with chocolates, but what if they were filled with something else? Either cute notes, collectable items, a small plushie, or even smaller flowers are all great items to place in here.

The way I would do mine is fill the box with little notes and hand-made paper flowers, along with items of what the person likes! I think it’s a pretty simple and super affordable way to spread love on Valentine’s Day!