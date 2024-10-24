The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Baking brings me joy, especially for special occasions and holidays. Halloween brings all the spooky vibes, which gives me a lot of inspiration for baking. It also helps that the holiday is all about candy!

Before I begin with the fun recipes, I actually used candy and sweets in one of my childhood Halloween costumes. I dressed up as a house once, and hid small pieces of candy inside the door and people could trick or treat from my house – it was iconic. 10/10 idea, in my opinion. Rambling aside, let’s begin with the list!

Dirt Cups

A Halloween classic! Dirt cups are incredibly easy to whip up. All you need is chocolate pudding mix, milk, frozen whipped topping, and crushed chocolate cookies. The gummy worms are optional, but I recommend adding a couple to the top to give the cups some color and life!

Ghostly Cupcakes

These cupcakes are a level up in difficulty from dirt cups, but if you have the time, you cannot go wrong with a good cupcake. Cupcakes are one of my favorite desserts. I just love the combination of sweet frosting and buttery cake. Specifically for this recipe, the frosting ghosts are so cute and hard to resist!

Jack-O-Lantern Cake Pops

Cake pops are underrated, in my opinion. They might seem daunting because you’ll have to make cake and then add frosting to be able to shape them into balls. However, pre-made cake mix and frosting are big shortcuts you can utilize for this recipe. Also, candy melts for the coating are easy to buy in your local grocery store!

Halloween Brownies

There’s nothing like sinking your teeth into a rich, fudgy brownie. I don’t know about you, but when I saw the candy corn on top of this brownie, my mouth started to water. Candy corn may be controversial, but it’s one of my favorite Halloween candies. An added bonus was that this recipe was on Ree Drummond (The Pioneer Woman)’s website, and she is one of my favorite chefs on Food Network!

I hope you have a fun Halloween and consider making one of these recipes for the big day! This is making me want a dirt cup, and that might be my sweet treat of choice.