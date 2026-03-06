Five Flowers That I Love and Why

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Lasell chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

1: Lily of the Valley

For starters, I absolutely love, love, love this flower because it is the flower of May (my birth month)! I just feel like it is a very sentimental flower to me; it’s very elegant in its own ways and it is not as popular as others.

2: Hibiscus

I adore the colors of hibiscus. I love how they come in different colors and styles, making it even more fun and playful. I chose this one because, whenever I think of anything tropical or summer, my mind goes to these beautiful flowers.

3: Lilies

These ones are very attractive to my eyes because they’re soft and have a delicate vibe to them. They’re super gorgeous, and they also come in different colors, and they have their own sense of style to them. I chose this one because of its petals, which are the ones telling a whole different story.

4: Lavender

Lavenders are just the best; not only do they look pretty, but they smell divine. For scent-wise, lavender is my go-to for pretty much anything. I quite literally have a bunch of different lavender-scented items in my dorm! I chose this one because of its color and smell, which are also pretty different from stereotypical flowers as well!

5: Wisteria

Last but not least are Wisteria’s! These beauties should have their own category because they are so gorgeous and not like the others I have mentioned. They are ethereal and hang from Wisteria trees. It would be amazing one day to walk underneath a bunch of them! I chose this one because they are very aromatic, and they have that lingering dreamy aura to them.