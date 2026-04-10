You Don’t Need That $30 Planner— You Just Need To Start. 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Lasalle Singapore chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Last December, high off the new-year-new-me buzz that typically surrounds entering another year, I bought a planner. It was a pocket-sized 2026 planner, making it perfect to carry around and refer to when I needed. The planner didn’t last a week, and I chalked it up to design issues, concluding that I simply needed to find one with a better layout. But after getting a second planner, ditching it after a couple of weeks, then repeating the cycle with a third—I realised the problem wasn’t the planner; it was me.

The truth is, while a planner can be a reliable way to keep track of things, it’s simply a medium to jot down your pre-existing routines and priorities. If the habits and systems you currently have don’t match the plans you’re trying to implement, adopting a planner will only overwhelm you rather than help you. This does not mean planners are bad, as I know a friend or two who actually benefit from keeping them. Instead, it sheds light on an intimidating truth that no planner, productivity app or self-development guru on YouTube will put your life together.

Buying a planner eventually felt like a waste of money, not because it was a bad purchase, but because I did not know how to organise my time in a way that felt realistic, attainable, and sustainable. My plans were ambitious and impersonal, following time management tools I found online instead of asking myself what I actually had the capacity for that day. Inevitably, I was too intimidated to take the first step, and the growing pile of incomplete tasks led me to chuck all my planners in a drawer.

If this sounds like you, you’re probably wondering: what now? You know the real answer is to just do. But the real issue isn’t doing, it’s the fear of not getting things done perfectly that keeps us in the planning phase. We fall into decision paralysis by thinking about possible schedule disruptions, fluctuating energy levels and if we can actually show up for ourselves without screwing up somehow. The key to breaking this vicious cycle is redefining our relationship with both planning and productivity. This is done through understanding our work styles and listening to our bodies to maximise efficiency with the time and mental capacity we have on any given day.

Here are a few ways to organise your time in a way that feels personal to you, while still ensuring productivity:

#1: Find Your Productivity Triggers

You’ve probably heard the saying, “motivation is not enough”, especially if you’re a resident of self-improvement communities online. It is true, motivation can be volatile, and you can’t build your plans on something that could dissipate depending on your mood. Hence, learning what cues activate your productivity is crucial. These cues include:

Location (your desk, favourite café, school library, etc.)

Time of day (are you a morning person or a night owl?)

Hours of sleep required (what time should you sleep to ensure you wake up energised?)

Favourite time management method (an uninterrupted deep focus session or breaking work into short chunks with intervals?)

Solo-working or do you need a study buddy?

Background noise (e.g. podcasts, lo-fi music) or complete silence?

This is a non-exhaustive list, but a great starting point to figure out the optimal conditions for your inner academic weapon. Once you’ve gathered enough data on yourself, doing becomes easier as strategy turns from result-oriented to cue-based.

#2: Train Yourself To Prefer Consistency Over Perfection

While the first method focuses on understanding the right conditions for your productivity, the second method talks about doing the work even when the conditions aren’t fully right. This means working out for 5 minutes if you only have 5 minutes to spare that day. While it seems ineffective, over time, these little actions compound into cultivating a habit of showing up consistently regardless of motivation, conditions, and self-doubt. Increasing the number of times you show up also reduces pressure, as the focus shifts from perfect results to regular doing.

#3: Know Your Limits

This means knowing how much fuel you have so you can show up consistently without burning out in the long run. This can be done by enforcing the “2-minute rule”, where you set a timer and allow yourself to work freely on a task for 2 minutes. Once the timer ends, observe how you feel both mentally and physically, and decide if you are able to continue. This builds self-awareness and self-trust, which shifts you from freeze mode to doing mode.

Final Thoughts

The planner isn’t the problem, but it’s not necessarily the solution, either. I bought my first 2026 planner with the mindset that it would teach me how to manage my time better, but that is a skill one should already have going into planning. And to have good time management means to have a firm understanding of how you operate best. I am by no means an expert in time management; the art of starting and doing is something I’m still learning and refining. What I hope you take away from this article is that doing is a personalised act, and it doesn’t have to be scary. So before you buy the next overpriced planner being advertised to you on your FYP, ask yourself if you’d actually know what to do with it.