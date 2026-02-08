The Importance of Solo Dates!

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at KU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If you’re anything like me, the sudden and overwhelming presence of heart-shaped chocolates, flowers, and cringey teddy bears can make Valentine’s Day feel like a small slap in the face. Somewhere along the way, we started treated being alone like a problem to solve and Valentine’s season can make solitude feel like something to escape. Whether that is the pressures of romantic love or big friend group galentines, learning to be alone and intentionally practicing this, even when you are surrounded by loving friends and family, is one of the most important forms of self-care. Solo dates are not about loneliness but about choosing yourself!

Solo dates force you to sit with yourself without distractions. There is no performing, no filling silences, and no adjusting your preferences for someone else. You can order what you want, go where you want, and leave when you are ready – and there is something quite powerful about that kind of independence.

In college, when so much of life revolves around other people – roommates, friends, group projects, relationships – solo time becomes rare. Being truly present by yourself allows you to create space to reconnect with your own thoughts, goals and emotions.

Taking yourself out builds trust with yourself and it proves that you don’t need permission, a plus-one or a reason to enjoy life. Whether its grabbing coffee, walking through town, or spending time doing something creative, solo dates reinforce the idea that your presence alone is enough. This confidence can then carry into other areas of your life. When you’re comfortable being alone, relationships become something you choose, not something to rely on to feel complete.

This Valentine’s Day remember to spread love to those close to you but do not forget about yourself and be proud of any and all achievements, whether small or big!