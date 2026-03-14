Struggles of being a College Senior

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at KU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As college students, we all know that high school is a lot different from college. Personally, however, I was not prepared for senior year to be so much different.

In high school, senior year (for me, at least) was a breeze. My classes were easy, I rarely had homework, and my school counselor made the college and scholarship application processes simple and accessible.

Fast forward to senior year of college, and my situation is the polar opposite. I had already taken my core classes and electives, so I had practically no freedom to choose my schedule. There were options for me to choose between classes, but half of them were not being offered, so I was obligated to enroll in the ones that were available, not the ones I was interested in. I was lucky enough to have only one or two prerequisites that opened up a lot of class options early, but I still ran into this problem.

On top of being a full-time student exclusively taking 300- and 400-level classes, I have to worry about job applications (while other students are applying to graduate schools) and interviews. I can apply for jobs at my leisure, but for the interview portion, I am at the mercy of the employer-–who might want me to travel. Before receiving and accepting an offer, I have no idea where I should be searching for housing. Given the amount of student housing (on- and off-campus) offered in Lawrence, even students who decide to stay local have to find a place to live.

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In order to pay a deposit for an apartment or qualify for good loans, students (or graduates) must have money. With all that in mind, many college seniors also have to work during school. Thankfully, I do not have to cover the costs of my education or pay off existing loans, but many students do. My reasons for working are being able to afford rent before I get my first paycheck from my full-time job and taking care of the dog I will immediately adopt, but other students have those concerns and more.

While college seniors are already incredibly busy, many of us still try to take advantage of the college experience. This includes attending club meetings, going to sports games, being involved in Greek life, and spending time with friends. Seniors are also more established in their programs and organizations than younger students, making them more appealing for certain opportunities and leadership positions. We want to embrace these opportunities, but it can take a toll on our academic and professional lives.

To those of you who will be seniors soon, be prepared to make difficult decisions. You will probably have to balance your priorities and let go of some things.