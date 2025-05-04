The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As I end out and reflect upon my sophomore year of college, I am filled with emotions. I’m sure we are all aware that after college we will age like 10 years and our big girl lives begin. I am halfway done until everything becomes serious, and as scared as I am, I am just as excited. I learned so much about myself this year; I learned how to connect with people, how to completely trust my loved ones, what it feels like to be alone and how to be content with it, and how to stop caring about other people’s meaningless opinions. Here are some songs that will forever remind me of the lessons I learned during my sophomore year.

American Requiem by Beyoncé

Honestly, I didn’t expect to like this song as much as I did, and until recently, I didn’t take the time to listen to the song. This song has helped me overcome the political anxieties I have, and it actually makes me feel less angry. After the election I was truly devastated, and I felt so stuck. For the past half year I couldn’t think about the government without getting filled with rage and disappointment. This song has helped me turn my anxieties into power, because I am actually not helpless. Lines like “For things to stay the same, they have to change again” and “Can we stand for something? Now is the time to face the wind, now ain’t the time to pretend, now is the time to let love in” help me realize what my place is during dark times like this.

You’re on Your Own, Kid by Taylor Swift

As I mentioned earlier, I felt alone A LOT this year. Since it was released, this has been a song I have held close to my heart. I have learned to find comfort within her words and knowing that I’m not the only person in the whole wide world who has ever felt alone has helped me cope with it. The path I am on requires a lot of focus and commitment, and it also requires a lot of emotional strength. At times when I felt like I was running out of strength or began to doubt myself, I ran to this song. It helped me realize that it is okay to be alone, but that isn’t a good enough reason to quit; if no one else, I need to do it for myself because I owe the little girl I used to be her big dreams.

This Boy by James Morrison

I first heard this song during an episode of One Tree Hill and immediately fell in love with James Morrison’s voice. I am a sucker for a raspy singing voice (like JoJo Siwa, just kidding!) because it feels more raw and emotional to me, and he has mastered it. This song feels like the first sip of an ice-cold Dr. Pepper on a summer day. There is something comforting about this song, although I can’t put my finger on it. This song didn’t teach me a lesson, per say, but it helped clear my mind and acted like a mental restart for me – especially during stressful moments.

Dirty Diana by Michael Jackson

This song is filled with nostalgia for me, and I have probably listened to it once a day for the past two semesters. Similar to This Boy, it makes me forget any stressors and acts as a safe space for me to sit back, relax, and enjoy the music. I have a strong correlation between this song and my family (we played Michael Jackson: The Experience VERY often) and overall, this song reminds me that I am okay. If I happily played the Wii with my siblings, even when I couldn’t get higher than 2 stars, I can stay engaged in my classes.

Ungrateful by Megan Thee Stallion

Truly, any song by Megan Thee Stallion has helped me. Megan has boosted my confidence so much through her songs. We all forget who we are from time to time, but Ms. Megan will never let us forget for too long. She makes me feel like I’m the baddest girl who has ever lived and that I am worth more than diamonds. The confidence she displays in her songs is so contagious and. How can you be sad when singing along to Megan Thee!

Moonshine by Bruno Mars

Don’t act surprised, everyone knew he was going to be here. I will try to keep this short, but this song is lifechanging. Everyone is aware of the voice that man has, that is no surprise, but the instrumentals combined with his vocal power instantly boost my mood. It is a catchy bridge that is so easy to sing along to, and the song stimulates my nervous system in all the right ways. This is one of my favorite songs of all time and I often find myself relistening after a long day of studying or even relaxing to revive mental stimulation. All of his songs immediately make me feel better, but the catchy beat and vocal undertones really make this a comfort song to me.