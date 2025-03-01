My Holy Grail Skincare Habits

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at KU chapter.

While my skin has not always been in tip-top shape, I have learned a lot over the years. From skincare to body care, your skin’s health matters! The following habits are my favorites for taking care of my skin! Try them out for yourself, and you might find they will be your holy grail too.

1. LIP CARE: BAG BALM

My all Time favorite lip care PRODUCT.

I was a little timid when I first heard about using Bagbalm as a skincare product. But I was pleasantly surprised when I bought myself a green tin of this old-timey balm. Yes, I won’t lie, this product had a weird, funky smell. But as I’ve worked through this tin of petroleum jelly, it’s my grail. The key product in bag balm is lanolin, which is a naturally occurring wax found in sheep wool, and it truly works. I use it for chapped lips, cuts, and dry skin, and it’s my cure-all. If you have ever found a tin of bag balm in your grandma’s toiletry cabinet, there’s a reason why grandma still has that tin—even if it has a mysterious-looking color. It’s because Grandma knows it’s better than any chapstick on the market.

Sephora

2. Face: AHA & BHA serums

AHA vs. BHA vs. Acne Treatments: What’s the Difference?

When it comes to skincare, especially for acne-prone skin like mine, understanding the difference between AHAs, BHAs, and acne treatments like salicylic acid and benzoyl peroxide is essential. These ingredients all target different concerns, so knowing how they work can help you use them effectively.

AHAs (Alpha Hydroxy Acids), like glycolic and lactic acid, are water-soluble exfoliants that remove dead skin cells, improving brightness and texture. They’re great for hyperpigmentation and dull skin but don’t penetrate deep into pores. Since they increase sun sensitivity, wearing SPF daily is a must.

BHAs (Beta Hydroxy Acids), like salicylic acid, are oil-soluble, meaning they go deep into pores to clear excess oil and prevent blackheads. They also have anti-inflammatory properties, making them ideal for acne-prone skin. However, overuse can lead to dryness, so it’s best to start slow and balance with hydration.

Salicylic acid is my go-to for preventing clogged pores, while benzoyl peroxide targets acne-causing bacteria. Benzoyl peroxide is highly effective for breakouts but it can be drying and even bleach fabrics—so be careful with towels and pillowcases!

The key to using these ingredients safely is moderation. Over-exfoliating or layering too many actives can cause irritation, so be sure to introduce new products gradually. And no matter what, SPF is non-negotiable to keep your precious skin protected!

3. face: Sunscreen

BITE THE BULLET ALREADY AND START WEARING SPF EVERYDAY.

Girls and boys, let’s face it—we’re all going to be old one day. And while we should absolutely embrace our wrinkles when the time comes, let’s not embrace skin cancer. Sunscreen isn’t just about avoiding burns; it’s a daily essential for keeping your skin healthy and looking its healthiest.

Here’s why SPF is my best friend and should be yours too:

✔ Prevents premature aging – Sun exposure breaks down collagen, leading to wrinkles, fine lines, and sagging skin. SPF helps keep you looking youthful longer.

✔ Fights hyperpigmentation – Dark spots and uneven skin tone? Sunscreen helps prevent them from getting worse and keeps your complexion bright.

✔ Protects against skin cancer – UV rays are the leading cause of skin cancer, and SPF is your best defense.

✔ Keeps your skin barrier strong – Sun damage weakens your skin, leading to sensitivity, redness, and dehydration. SPF helps keep your barrier intact.

✔ Prevents sunburns (duh!) – No one wants painful, peeling skin. Sunscreen keeps you protected and comfortable.

✔ Works year-round – Even on cloudy days or indoors, UV rays can still cause damage, so daily SPF is a must.

There are so many great sunscreens on the market, whether you prefer a mineral or chemical one. Some of my favorites are gentle, unscented, I reach for ones that don’t feel thick on my skin. While a little pricy, one of my favorite sunscreens is Elta Md’s UV Clear product. Out of so many different face sunscreens I’ve tried, this one is the best at doing its job. As the last step of my skincare routine in the mornings, I never feel like I cake faced a loaof sunscreen on. But rather, with this product, it feels light and airy and gives me an extra glow!

4. face: DERMAPLANING

The secret to smoother skin.

One of the best things I ever did was shave my face. And no, I’m not just talking about my hostile mustache—awhile ago, I took the plunge and shaved off my peach fuzz. At first, I was hesitant because my peach fuzz never really bothered me (and let’s be real, body hair is totally normal). But once I tried dermaplaning, I realized the real magic isn’t just in hair removal—it’s in the skincare benefits.

Here are some of the best benefits of dermaplaning:

✔ Smoother skin – Say goodbye to rough texture and hello to baby-soft skin.

✔ Better product absorption – Your serums and moisturizers will sink in beautifully.

✔ Flawless makeup application – No more foundation clinging to peach fuzz.

✔ Gentle exfoliation – Removes dead skin cells for a fresh and radiant look.

✔ Brighter complexion – Helps fade dullness and gives skin a natural glow.

After dermaplaning, my products absorb so much better, my makeup applies flawlessly, and my skin just looks brighter. Plus, getting rid of dead skin can work wonders for acne-prone skin. But if you do struggle with acne, be cautious—dermaplaning can sometimes cause irritation, which is not worth risking more breakouts.

If you’re on the fence about trying it, I say go for it—just make sure your skin can handle it and is in the right state. A little patience and the right technique go a long way!

5. Shaving: Best razor ever

Why I’m never going back to disposable razors.

When it comes to shaving, nothing beats a double-edged razor—also known as a butterfly razor. Trust me, once you switch, you’ll never go back. The shave is incredibly close, smooth, and way more satisfying than anything a disposable razor can offer. Plus, once you invest in a quality handle, that thing is practically indestructible. Truly, once you buy one, that thing is going to the grave with you.

My favorite part? The cost. Buying replacement blades is so much cheaper than constantly restocking disposable razors. Not only do the blades last longer, but they also give a consistently clean shave without the dullness you get from plastic razors. And speaking of the environmental benefits, switching to a butterfly razor means cutting way down on plastic waste. It’s a win for your skin and our planet.

I won’t lie; there’s a learning curve at first. Shaving with a butterfly razor takes a bit of practice, but after two years of using one, I can confidently say I’ll never turn back. A smoother shave, a long-lasting tool, and a more eco-friendly option? You decide what you want, sister.

6. Post-shave routine

Feeling soft and smelling good.

After shaving, lotion is a must—obviously. But if you want some next-level softness, adding an oil is the secret weapon. I swear by rosemary, coconut, jojoba, or a Frenshe oil. Adding oil to your post-shave routine is the cherry on top for locking in moisture and leaving your skin feeling silky smooth. Plus, the scent? Absolutely bomb.

Since it’s winter and we’re all fighting extra dryness, I don’t play around—I bring out the Bag Balm for those extra-sensitive, dry spots. It’s a lifesaver for keeping skin soft and protected when the blistering cold tries to make us crusty.

MY Final Thoughts:

Everyone’s skin is different and has its own unique needs. While these products are my go-to for keeping my skin healthy, glowing, and moisturized, you might have different favorites—and that’s totally okay! Skincare is all about finding what works best for you. But if any of these tips or products end up becoming your holy grails, too, it would make me happy! Now, take care of yourself lovelies!